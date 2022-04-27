InventHelp Presents Illuminating Drone (ALL-2775)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a helicopter and drone that I fly often and thought that they would be a great source of light at night," said the inventor from Hampton, Ga. "I created this invention to help provide light where it is needed at night for various activities."

He created the HOVER LIGHT to help fulfill the need for outdoor overhead illumination at night from using a tethered drone. This device could be elevated to shine a bight LED light downward to illuminate the entire area and avoid causing glares. It would be tethered and powered at the same time, meaning it would not require direct supervision. Additionally, this device would provide safety and would be adaptable in a variety of applications.

