PointsBet Wins Top Sports Betting Operator Honors at EGR North America Awards 2022

DENVER, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator and the leading sportsbook for live betting, was recently honored by eGaming Review (EGR) as the top sports betting operator at the EGR North America Awards 2022, marking the second consecutive year the company has won the award. The recognition follows PointsBet's notable exhibition of scale and growth, ability to innovate and differentiate, commitment to responsible gambling, quality of marketing, and quality of product.

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet) (PRNewswire)

"Being recognized for the second consecutive year as the top sports betting operator at the EGR North America Awards is a tremendous honor the PointsBet team does not take lightly," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We extend our sincere thanks to the judges, sponsors, industry colleagues, and entire EGR team for the recognition and validation of our hard work in the past year, which featured PointsBet extending its operations further across North America to jurisdictions like New York, Pennsylvania, and Ontario. Looking at the opportunity ahead, we are excited to continue proving our vision and ability to execute."

EGR's team of independent, external judges is updated each year and selected to bring a diverse range of in-depth egaming expertise to the award process. All judges were required to keep submitted information and winners confidential, and were obliged to declare they had no conflicts of interest prior to judging. The adjudication by a third-party, Deloitte, ensured the process was completely transparent, and the winners clearly demonstrated the innovation and commercial success required to be rewarded with honors.

After launching in the United States in New Jersey in January 2019, PointsBet is now live with sports betting operations in 10 U.S. jurisdictions plus Ontario, Canada, and is also live with its proprietary iGaming offering in five North American jurisdictions.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Media Contacts

Jeffrey Altstadter

Director, Publicity

Jeff.altstadter@pointsbet.com

Janelle Laignelet

Communications Manager

Janelle.laignelet@pointsbet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsBet