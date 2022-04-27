Project HEAL Launches Groundbreaking Clinical Assessment Program to Make Eating Disorder Diagnosis Accessible

As eating disorders surge due to the pandemic, the free service aims to transform the financially inaccessible and culturally-biased diagnostic practices in the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project HEAL , the leading nonprofit in the U.S. focused on equitable access to eating disorder treatment, is proud to announce the launch of its new Clinical Assessment Program that will provide free, impartial, and culturally-competent diagnosis and treatment recommendations for individuals struggling with disordered eating. The program is available to anyone living in the U.S. regardless of their insurance, financial capacity, race, gender, age, previous treatment history, or co-occurring diagnoses.

While there remain many troubling barriers to eating disorder healing in the U.S., Project HEAL recognized that the problem all too often begins with diagnosis. Currently, the primary ways to obtain a diagnosis and treatment recommendation are often expensive, limited by insurance, or rooted in stereotypes. When seeking guidance about their struggles with food and body, individuals constantly risk being inadequately screened, misdiagnosed or undiagnosed, and ultimately refused appropriate care.

"Far too many people—especially those with marginalized identities—can't access eating disorder treatment due systemic barriers," says Safiya McHale, LMSW, who Project HEAL has hired to spearhead the program. "Millions of people fall through the cracks of a mental healthcare system that was not designed for us. This program will finally offer free assessments and referrals for these people who need and deserve care who might not otherwise be able to access it."

"We are thrilled to launch this critically-needed program to address the misdiagnosis and inadequate screenings currently seen in the industry," said Ashlee Knight, Project HEAL's Senior Program Director. "We have tragically seen first hand how many people struggle with disordered eating but don't understand their diagnosis or have any idea what treatment options are appropriate and available."

Project HEAL's launch of the Clinical Assessment Program is largely in response to consistent stories of disparity from people who are struggling with an eating disorder but not taken seriously by medical providers or insurance companies, and therefore unable to access the care they need. The pandemic has only exacerbated this further. Scheduling is available on Project HEAL's website now.

About Project HEAL

Founded in 2008, Project HEAL is a national eating disorder nonprofit focused on creating equitable access to care. Their mission is to break down systemic, healthcare, and financial barriers to eating disorder treatment, and their vision is that everyone with an eating disorder has the resources and opportunities they need to recover. Through advocacy, research, cash assistance grants, free treatment placements, insurance navigation support, and now clinical assessment, Project HEAL helps low-income, underinsured, and often marginalized individuals access life-saving treatment - for free.

