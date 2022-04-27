"Re:Volt 2022" Organized by RIOT MUSIC from Brave group, Including Popular Virtual Artist "Cocoa Domyoji," Records over 32,000 Unique Viewers

TOKYO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave group Inc., a virtual IP business company based in Tokyo, Japan, announced on April 27 that one of its members, RIOT MUSIC, organized an online/offline hybrid live event titled "Re:Volt 2022" on March 25, 2022, attracting more than 32,000 online unique viewers. The event featured popular virtual artists from RIOT MUSIC.

Image:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107111/202204129904/_prw_PI1fl_VTQnTm8O.jpg

- Online/offline hybrid live event completely free of charge, drawing 32,000 unique viewers

The event was held at Tokyo's LINE CUBE SHIBUYA, the largest venue in the history of RIOT MUSIC. Also, it was held as a free event, excluding premium ticket users, following last year's online/offline one.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202204129904?p=images

In the first part of the event, RIOT MUSIC producer TAKEDA made various big announcements as part of the "RIOT MUSIC SPECIAL PRESENTATION 2022." In the second part, 6 virtual artists from RIOT MUSIC, "Cocoa Domyoji," "Saki Ashizawa," "Iori Matsunaga," "Yuka Nagase," "Suzuna Nagihara" and "Miona Sumeragi (first appearance)," sang in soul-stirring emotional voices with a backing band. The 3-hour event attracted many fans, including a record number of 32,000 unique viewers via online streaming.

For details, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202204129904-O1-LtPqe3Oq.pdf

About RIOT MUSIC

Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107111/202204129904/_prw_PI19fl_x4zHrbY3.jpg

"RIOT OF EMOTIONS" - Creating Emotions that Change Lives

RIOT MUSIC is a music agency that produces "songs that move your emotions." It wants to shake viewers' souls and evoke unknown emotions with its artists' emotional songs. When viewers' emotions change, their actions will change, and when people's actions change, their lives change. RIOT MUSIC's philosophy is "to create life-changing emotions." It wants to deliver songs that transcend generations and national borders, that can be an ally to all people, and to make the world a better place with the emotions that arise. The philosophy "RIOT OF EMOTIONS" expresses this desire. The word "RIOT" also means unrestrained, diverse, and exciting. RIOT MUSIC will create innovative "RIOT" songs that break down the barriers of viewers' minds, unleashing a wide variety of exciting emotions.

RIOT MUSIC links:

Official website: https://riot-music.com/

Official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/RIOTMUSIC_info

About Brave group Inc.

Founded in October 2017, Brave group Inc. develops and operates virtual IP businesses such as RIOT MUSIC and other virtual artists, and also provides solutions for Virtual Transformation (VX). Brave group's content has been viewed by users in more than 150 countries and regions, with a total of more than 1 million followers on social networking sites, and a total of more than 100 million views on YouTube. To date, Brave group has raised more than US$13 million (JPY 1.5 billion) in funding from investors, including (but not limited to) REALITY, Inc., engaged in metaverse development, and other companies. (All figures are as of the end of January 2022.)

Official website: https://bravegroup.co.jp/

View original content:

SOURCE Brave group Inc.