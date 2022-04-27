REXFORD INDUSTRIAL RELEASES ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

– Rexford Industrial Drives Substantial Positive ESG Impacts in 2021 –

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

"At Rexford Industrial, we are working to create positive impacts through our differentiated business model, which integrates ESG factors into every decision we make," stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "We reinvent legacy properties and breathe new life into urban infill communities, enabling us to create value that encompasses economic, community and environmental benefits. A robust ESG program is integral to our value creation strategy. Throughout 2021, we actively expanded upon our work to deepen our social and environmental impacts."

Rexford Industrial's 2021 ESG Report summarizes its robust ESG initiatives and future objectives, guided by its three strategic pillars of Environmental Stewardship, Community Welfare and a Culture of Respect and Excellence and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Rexford Industrial's 2021 ESG milestones include:

Exceeded 10% energy use reduction on repositioning projects

Furthered its green building commitment through the issuance of a Green Bond to finance a low-carbon future

Expanded its LEED program to include 52 LEED certified buildings, representing over 4.5 million square feet, completed, under development or in the near-term development pipeline

Extended renewable energy investment to over 4MW of solar installations

Formalized tenant engagement program supporting tenants' reduction of energy, water and waste footprint, and earned the Green Lease Leader Silver designation for a third consecutive year

Established a Community Engagement Committee to support youth development, environmental sustainability and eradication of homelessness, achieving over 75% employee volunteer participation

Launched numerous employee programs including a permanent flexible work model called RexFlex, parental leave, and increased advancement and financial support through tuition reimbursement

Completed over 20 hours of learning and development training per employee, which included formalized ESG training

Achieved 30% board gender diversity and maintained an overall team comprising approximately 50% diverse and 60% female employees

Conducted climate-related scenario planning in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which included in the 2021 ESG Report

Signed the UN Global Compact, joining organizations worldwide to support responsible business practices in human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption

In 2022, Rexford is committed to building green and continuing its path of recycling buildings and reinvigorating communities by delivering value-add ESG benefits. Looking forward, near term goals include its progress towards the establishment of science-based targets and a net zero carbon footprint commitment, expansion of the renewable energy program and solar investments, growing partnerships with tenants around ESG, achieving 2,000 hours of employee volunteer time, expansion of its internal learning platform and a continued focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

With an ongoing ESG focus, Rexford is dedicated to investing in its team, communities and the environment to lead the way to a sustainable future.

The full report can be found under the ESG section of the Company's website at https://www.rexfordindustrial.com/ESG .

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand, lowest supply market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 312 properties with approximately 38.2 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

