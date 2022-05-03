Custom Window Treatment Brand NiceTown Launches Online Store

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiceTown has been manufacturing curtains and other window treatments for over two decades. Now, they are ready to bring their creativity to the world with an online store where customers can fully customize their choices and determine the stock needed. With flexible payment options and fast shipping, NiceTown is changing how people think about buying curtains and other window treatments.

The highlight of the launch is NiceTown's Custom 3 Layers Soundproof Blackout Curtains, a 3-in-one product that 100% blocks out light and UV rays, deadens sound, and absorbs dust. The product is perfect for heavy sleepers, early-bird readers, light-sensitive people, and babies who need to sleep in peace.

NiceTown's waterproof curtains are also sure to wow customers. Unlike the blackout drapes, the waterproof curtains feature an invisible, water-resistant layer on both sides. These curtains will preserve in heavy rain or the fiercest snowstorm. Add in the double grommet, and you make your curtains a lot more weather resistant as they will stay still against the wind.

In addition to offering high-quality products, NiceTown takes pride in how quickly it can manufacture and ship orders. Since NiceTown is a manufacturer and not a reseller, customers will get their curtains shipped from the factory to their doorstep in just 10 business days. NiceTown has what it takes to fulfill this promise: with over 700 highly-trained employees and decades of experience gathered, they oversee their own development, IT, logistics, and e-commerce branches.

Window Treatment Customization at Its Best

Equipping buyers with the ability to customize every aspect of drape design fully, NiceTown has proved that it's not just another "standard 96-inch" curtain manufacturer but a trusted interior décor partner that understands its customers' needs. Customers will be spoilt for choice as the brand promises to offer more than 200 different choices of length and width, complete color customization, lining, and print, through their online store.

The brand goes above and beyond to ensure its curtains are the best fit, and in order to achieve this goal, NiceTown:

· Provides free samples to customers.

· Helps customers get accurate window measurements. Instructions on how to measure curtains can be found here.

· Helps customers design and choose curtains through live chat.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Jackie. C., CEO of NiceTown, underlined that the store was designed with the customer in mind and aimed to offer an excellent user experience by incorporating and addressing customer feedback and needs. The company focused on addressing all customer concerns about the current online shopping experience, inaccurate measurements, overlong shipping times, and poor customer service.

"That's the reason we decided to build nicetown.com. We are contributing to breaking down the myth that customization comes with high costs. We are 100% certain that we have the ability to provide the best possible products with surprisingly affordable prices and reliable service," the NiceTown CEO explained.

Partnering with NiceTown gives users access to a continuous supply chain, a smooth online ordering process, and 24/7 customer service. The brand delivers products at an attractive price point, ensuring that anyone can fully outfit their home with custom window treatments that fit their style and budget.

A Successful, World-Famous Brand

The results of this brand's high-quality products and dedication to putting the customer first speak for themselves:

In 2015, just a year into selling on Amazon, NiceTown reached $5 million in sales. In 2020, the company exceeded $1.5 billion in sales at a time when other companies struggled simply to remain afloat; they have been an Amazon bestseller since 2016, with 5-star customer satisfaction ratings on each item sold. The company also has a 30%+ re-order rate, proving NiceTown's commitment to quality products and customer service.

