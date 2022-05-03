JUSTIN Community Grants Program Directs Over $250,000 to Local Nonprofits and Schools

Grants Provide Youth Programs, Social Services, and Community Initiatives with Critical Financial Assistance and Educational Resources

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery today announced its most recent class of Community Grants recipients includes 14 nonprofit organizations, plus additional schools in California's North San Luis Obispo County. JUSTIN, part of The Wonderful Company family of brands owned by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, will award a total of $252,500 in grants, of which $50,000 has been directed towards K–12 schools in the community. Since its launch in 2013, JUSTIN Community Grants have funded over 232 projects and supported over 151 teachers and 39 schools, totaling nearly $1.2 million.

The Community Grants program is a central component of JUSTIN's mission to support its neighbors and employees in their efforts to make Paso Robles a better place to live, work, and play, now and for generations to come. JUSTIN has a long-standing commitment to the community and continues to foster sustainable farming in Paso Robles Wine Country.

"We're humbled by the quality of applications we receive every year and strive to help our neighbors make an even bigger impact by giving them the resources they need to accomplish their goals," said Molly Scott, director of grower and community relations at JUSTIN. "The Community Grants program was created to support grassroots, community-led nonprofit organizations and schools to help drive meaningful change. We're proud to be part of the great work taking place, and it's important to us to collaborate with others to make a difference here at home."

JUSTIN believes that investing in education is an investment in the future and has allocated a portion of the Community Grants to schools in order to provide wide-ranging support for teachers to fund projects and initiatives that help students to learn and thrive. From musical instruments and graphing calculators to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) materials and innovative virtual field trips, the grants help fund classroom supplies and educational opportunities for students in North San Luis Obispo County.

Grant recipients are focused on strengthening youth programs, social services, and strategic community investments. The funds help support organizations working tirelessly to provide lifelong opportunities and programs to empower youth and transitional social services. From job skills training and preventative dental care to mental wellness and therapy services, the Community Grants program is open to all focus areas. Organizations that receive grants are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify organizations that provide projects and services directly benefiting local communities.

"With the support of the JUSTIN Community Grant, The Link Family Resource Center will continue to bring our highly valued Family Advocate services through the summer months," said Lisa Fraser, executive director, The Link Family Resource Center. "Historically, this time of year, families need extra support with basic needs, parent education resources, and help with meeting the costs of summer activities for their children and teens. Thank you, JUSTIN, for making your generous contribution possible."

Some of the 2021–2022 grant recipients include:

Affordable Housing Paso Robles: Provide interview skills, resume building, job application, college planning, computer skills, personal finance, and career exploration services through the YouthWorks program, supporting 225 youths ages 14 to 16 after school, five days a week.

Central Coast LINK: Reach an additional 51 monolingual Spanish-speaking and Mixteco families with children and support 149 current households.

Studios on the Park Inc.: Provide creative learning experiences to 3,000 elementary-grade students, supporting 50 classes per semester, 100 classes per year, and an average of 30 students per class.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County : Provide mentoring and case management to an additional 20 at-risk youths.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County , Inc. (CASA): Pair five foster children with their own CASA volunteer.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Located in Paso Robles, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The vineyard estate, located at 11680 Chimney Rock Road, features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn, and a restaurant – making it one of the few wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three options. In September 2018, a new second location, the JUSTIN Downtown Tasting Room, opened, introducing an expansive wine-tasting bar, lounge, and a full dining room that's situated prominently on the square along Downtown City Park in the heart of Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through discerning fine-wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN's Tasting Rooms, online store, or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com.

