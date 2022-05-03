Valet Health and OBERD have launched a partnership focused on attracting patients based on evidence-based patient engagement and analyzing their experience

COLUMBIA, Mo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Health, the leading ROI-driven digital platform for new patient acquisition, and OBERD, the leading practice intelligence software company for optimizing evidence-based patient engagement and practice performance, announced a collaboration to deliver a one-of-a-kind engagement and analytics offering for health care organizations called Amplify Patient Voice.

Amplify Patient Voice combines the functionality of the Valet Health LaunchPad product with OBERD's Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes modules.

Now, data from patient questionnaires will drive awareness across multiple channels through online physician and location profiles, ratings, and social media. Analysis on ROI and service line evaluation tools are included.

This is further enhanced by a unique relationship between Valet Health and WebMD Care, driving additional visibility to physicians by providing specialized procedures with a focus on outcomes data.

More than ever, patients research healthcare providers online as Pew Research indicates that 4 out of every 5 adults in the U.S. use the Internet for gathering health information while 94% of health care patients use online reviews to evaluate providers (Software Advice).

In the online consumer journey, patients see ratings, but not metrics that signal quality of care based on patient outcomes. Now, patients can be informed about functional recovery and satisfaction as it relates to specific physicians and healthcare organizations. They'll understand how similar patients have progressed through their health care experience.

Creating public awareness on patient outcomes has never been more important. Additionally, new government payment mandates require outcomes collection.

"As the digital landscape continuously changes, the forces driving new patient flow and digital channels for patient engagement are key pieces of the puzzle in helping health systems and specialty practices execute on a best-in-class digital strategy. Valet Health is truly excited for what is now possible in close collaboration with OBERD - a systematic approach to measuring and optimizing the patient journey, backed by patient-reported outcomes combined with the capability to quantify ROI... this is a significant development," states Dave Bowen, CEO of Valet Health.

"We are very excited to announce this new collaboration. This offering will deliver a new way of attracting patients with performance data, measuring their experience and analyzing the service lines they engage with. More importantly, healthcare organizations can understand ROI on their efforts," said Ali Hussam, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of OBERD.

About Valet Health

Valet Health's role in emerging healthcare marketing technology leverages the power of data mining and digital marketing analytics to standardize online information about physicians and clinics, intelligently capture new patient referrals, and engage existing patient population segments with behavior-based automation. Valet Health specializes in growth-focused digital programs utilizing its proprietary healthcare experience platform to quantify and deliver evidence of marketing ROI for its clients across North America. For more information visit www.valethealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/valet-health

About OBERD

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care, and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopedics for over 11 years, with over four million active patients and one billion+ data points. It includes QCDR, with CMS-approved measures specific to orthopedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on Twitter @oberdnews and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/oberd.

CONTACTS: For further information, please contact Steve Garner, Chief Commercial Officer, OBERD, info@oberd.com or Matty Crescenzo, President and Founder, Valet Health info@valethealth.com

