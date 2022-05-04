Healthcare Technology Leader Joins Verantos′ Strategic Advisory Board

Frank Williams, co-founder and chairman of Evolent Health, is a value-based healthcare expert.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos , the market leader in high-validity real-world evidence generation, recently announced the appointment of Frank Williams to its strategic advisory board. Mr. Williams is the chairman and co-founder of Evolent Health and previously served as the company's CEO. Prior to founding Evolent, he was chairman and CEO of the Advisory Board Company, a research and technology firm that serves more than 5,000 healthcare organizations worldwide.

Verantos, Palo Alto, California. (PRNewsfoto/Verantos) (PRNewswire)

Considered a luminary in the healthcare industry, Mr. Williams is known for his ability to generate meaningful change by challenging the status quo and creating a new path forward for companies on the leading edge of precision medicine.

"The life sciences industry is demanding more credible real-world evidence, and as a result, Verantos is growing quickly," said Dan Riskin, the company's founder and CEO. "Frank will help us refine our growth strategy while maintaining a laser focus on evidence validity."

"I'm excited to join the Verantos strategic advisory board at this critical juncture as their growth continues to accelerate," Mr. Williams confirmed. "The company is well positioned to enable a learning healthcare system to drastically improve patient care."

Mr. Williams' term on the strategic advisory board began on March 1, 2022.

About Verantos

Verantos is the market leader in high-validity real-world evidence across all therapeutic areas in life sciences. By incorporating robust clinical narrative data, artificial intelligence technology, and measured validity, Verantos is the first company to generate research-grade evidence at scale. The Verantos RWE platform integrates heterogeneous real-world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for market access, medical affairs, and regulatory use.

Contact: Amy Roberts

Email: aroberts@knbcomm.com

Phone: 435-659-1164

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verantos