NEW SUN JOE® 300W 24V iON+ CORDLESS POWER STATION SUPERCHARGES YOUR LIFE, CHORES & MORE

Leading tech-driven tools company provides innovative, rechargeable portable power solution for active, on-the-go users and DIY enthusiasts with hot-swappable battery plus electronics charging capability anytime, anywhere power is at a premium.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Take the power where you want it with the powerful new 300-Watt 24-Volt Max Cordless Power Station inverter/charger from SUN JOE®. The innovative, portable power system enables both homeowners and handymen to quickly charge up to six electronic devices and "hot swap" up to four 24-volt iON+ battery packs anytime or anywhere power is at a premium. From worksite to campsite, and boating to blackouts, it's the one portable power solution to keep your busy life running even when the power is out.

Sun Joe’s 300-Watt 24-Volt Max Cordless Power Station portable inverter/charger holds up to four 24V iON+ EcoSharp® batteries. The handy, portable power source charges four batteries and can be used to power other SNOW JOE + SUN JOE 24V tools (PRNewswire)

Leading the market in cordless innovations, Snow Joe® and its partner brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® have revolutionized the lithium-ion tool industry, and paved the way for greater advancements in this emission-free, more eco-conscious power option. The company's iON+ system — the most advanced 24-volt lithium-ion battery system — brings trusted, advanced EcoSharp® technology, no-fade power, and rugged, durable design to its latest innovation.

Designed as a multi-port portable inverter + charger, the station's onboard compartments can charge up to four batteries simultaneously while connected to a power source — to power up 150+ tool options from the company's home, garage and garden tools, and lifestyle products. Then, when you need to stay connected on-the-go, the station pulls power from any 24-Volt iON+ battery and converts it, powering up the 2.7-Amp AC outlet, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and 10-Watt wireless charging pad to safely and reliably charge laptops, tablets, e-readers, smart phones, and more — up to 6 electronic devices at once, using only battery power.

Plus, handy features like an LCD screen to display power status, four built-in 1-Watt reading lights and 3-Watt spotlights for added safety and security after dark or in an emergency make this all-in-one power solution a must have for any DIYer, adventurer, or handyman.

The 300W 24V Max Cordless Power Station (24V-300WI) also comes with a two-year warranty, is $199 or $17.99 per month with Affirm, and is available on Amazon and snowjoe.com. One station, countless cordless possibilities!

SUN JOE is a division of SNOW JOE® ( http://snowjoe.com ), a technology-driven tools company that innovates and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, eco-conscious home, yard, garage, and lawn and garden gear.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe, Aqua Joe, and Auto Joe — planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology on the back-end with innovative tools on the front-end, the "Joe" family of brands has disrupted the lawn and garden landscape by its ability to get its tools quickly into the hands of its customers when they need them most. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers, but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving solutions to keep your home, yard and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com/ or connect with Snow Joe on Facebook and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact pr@snowjoe.com

