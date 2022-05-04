Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse

Volaris Reports April 2022 Traffic Results: 32% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor

Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago

MEXICO CITY, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its April 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In April 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 28.1% compared to April 2021, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 31.6% compared to the same period; the result was a load factor of 84.6% (+2.3 pp YoY). Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers during the month, a 34.6% increase compared to April 2021. Passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 26.8% and 48.3%, respectively, compared to April 2021. Year-to-date, the Company has transported 54.7% more passengers than in the first four months of 2021, with a load factor of 83.8% (+4.4pp YoY). 
Commenting on April 2022 traffic figures, Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: "Demand remained strong in April. Volaris demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing demand and gradually pass through rising fuel prices, and we continue growing with sustained traffic volume. This demand strength confirms that we can fill our seats without sacrificing profitability. We will continue to closely monitor our booking trends and remain flexible with our growth plan."

Apr 2022

Apr 2021

Variance

YTD Apr 2022

YTD Apr 2021

Variance

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,804

1,423

26.8%

6,699

4,679

43.2%

International

607

409

48.3%

2,440

1,355

80.0%

Total

2,411

1,832

31.6%

9,140

6,034

51.5%

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

2,038

1,701

19.8%

7,720

5,739

34.5%

International

811

523

55.1%

3,190

1,865

71.1%

Total

2,849

2,224

28.1%

10,909

7,604

43.5%

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)







Domestic

88.5%

83.7%

4.9 pp

86.8%

81.5%

5.3 pp

International

74.9%

78.3%

(3.4) pp

76.5%

72.7%

3.8 pp

Total

84.6%

82.4%

2.3 pp

83.8%

79.4%

4.4 pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

2,137

1,606

33.1%

7,813

5,203

50.2%

International

438

306

42.8%

1,751

981

78.5%

Total

2,575

1,912

34.6%

9,564

6,183

54.7%








Economic Jet Fuel Price

(USD per gallon, preliminary)







Average

4.24

2.02

109.9%

3.44

1.95

76.4%

The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 190, and its fleet from 4 to 107 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Félix Martínez / Naara Cortés Gallardo / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-april-2022-traffic-results-32-yoy-demand-growth-with-an-85-load-factor-301540127.html

SOURCE Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. - Volaris

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.