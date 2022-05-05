BLUETTI Shares Gift Ideas to Celebrate Mother's Day

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A mother gives everything at home and in the office as she endeavors to secure her family's future. For this upcoming Mother's Day (officially on Sunday, May 8), flowers are fine and chocolates are never a bad choice. To show love and appreciation to mothers, BLUETTI has rounded up some gift ideas on this day to make their smiles from ear to ear.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(original price $3,798, sale price $3,499)

For a mom who is fond of outdoor RV trip or camping, this combo is a gift she's sure to love. Spoil mom by a relaxing journey with a reliable power source at hand. Though no battery built-in, the AC300 is 100% modular, which can be connected with up to 4 B300 battery packs to reach a 12,288Wh capacity. The 3000W Pure Sine AC inverter is built for securely running high-load devices. The BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro can combine 2 such units in series and even boost to a massive 24,576Wh/ 6000W/ 240V. There's no more worry for her since it's capable of covering all power needs along the road.

(EP500-original price $4,599, sale price $4,399; EP500Pro-original price $5,999, sale price $4,999; )

According to Power Outage US, utility customers experienced 1.33 billion outage hours in 2020, up 73% from roughly 770 million in 2019. If trends continue, it doesn't look much brighter for 2022.

Mom is who provides the core support for most housework at home. However, unexpected power failure can drive her into crazy. The EP500/EP500Pro solar generator should be on the top list without a doubt when choosing a residential emergency power supply. Give mom the gift of convenience to enhance her woman power. By connecting either with Bluetooth or WiFi, remote control, monitor, and firmware update can be done merely with clicks on the cellphone. Release mom's stress and get ready for outage anytime.

(original price $1,999, sale price $1,899)

Mother's Day is a nice chance to set aside time and have a family gathering in the backyard. Place an AC200MAX by the dining table rather than a bunch of tangled cables, to make the happy hour with mom last for long. The AC200MAX is a classic model and has become one of the most popular models in the BLUETTI Store. It features 16 outputs to run multiple devices at the same time. The upgraded LifePO4 battery chemistry is designed to provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. Flexible to recharge it in 7 ways, the maximum 1400W input rate allows it to efficiently top up to full within 2 hours.

(EB70S-Original price $599, sale price $549)

It's highly competitive in the latest market in terms of portability, which will surprise her at the first glance. Besides being ultra-lightweight, the easy-to-carry handle is ergonomically constructed to save her hassle while moving from one place to another. Simply hook up with BLUETTI solar panels PV120 or PV200 to make it a remarkable power source with endless green energy only if the sun shines through. An ideal gift option to splurge on mom.

Another exciting news, BLUETTI will launch a #BLUETTIwithMom campaign on Mother's Day, invite members on the Instagram to share photos and the sweetest moment/story with their mom, and to win a free BLUETTI power station. Follow BLUETTI Official on Instagram to learn more.

About BLUETTI

With over ten years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC