Fifteenth Annual 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies Announced

The Women Presidents Organization and JPMorgan Chase Recognize the 2022 Ranking of 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies During Award Ceremony
MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase, today released the 15th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. This year's 50 Fastest list is led by companies focused on healthcare, government and technology, and for the second year in a row, the top three companies are run by women of color.
The 15th anniversary of the 50 Fastest heralded a number of firsts and notable trends. The WPO received more applications this year than ever before, and the ranking reflects the largest number of consumer brands since inception. According to this year's applicant survey, the percent of honorees that reported doing business globally declined to 62%—4% lower than reported in 2021 and a number that had previously risen year over year. Over 96% of honorees report that their businesses have returned to pre-pandemic profitability or were never adversely affected.
"This year's 50 Fastest winners are raising the bar for today's entrepreneurs," said Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These incredible business owners, and countless others, are scaling new technologies, advancing purposeful missions and creating new pathways to success that will benefit generations to come."
From January to December of 2021, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $6.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 30,000 people.
The top three awardees are:
- SimpleHealth, Inc. in New York, NY, a telemedicine platform focused on reproductive health, returns to the 50 Fastest list this year, moving up from the number two spot in 2021. Helmed by CEO Carrie SiuButt, the company—which has one of the most accessible platforms for accessing birth control products online—has more than doubled in size and increased its revenue by 571% over the past two years.
- Newcomer Highlight Technologies, Inc., based in Fairfax, VA, debuts at number two on the list. Highlight, which is led by Founder and CEO Rebecca Andino, has quadrupled their revenues over the past two years by providing critical development and modernization, secure IT and mission solutions to more than a dozen U.S. federal government customers.
- Fintech start-up Stax also returns at number three on the list, up three spots from 2021 after a whirlwind year of growth. Stax is an all-in-one platform that helps businesses simplify payments with an innovative, flat-fee, subscription-style approach. Based in Orlando, FL and led by 34-year-old CEO and Founder Suneera Madhani, Stax has grown from one to 180 employees in seven years and recently attained "unicorn" status, announcing a $1 billion valuation after its latest round of investment.
"It is an honor to celebrate the talented and innovative leaders of these 50 companies that have experienced exponential growth in both size and revenue in today's marketplace," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "The WPO and JPMorgan Chase are excited to recognize and elevate these inspiring and diverse women-owned and -led companies, which are not only providing valuable products and services and generating economic growth but changing the public perception of, and conversation around, women-owned businesses."
To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. Applicants were not required to join or be members of the WPO. All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula that combines percentage and absolute growth. The top 50 were selected for the list.
More about this year's 50 Fastest:
- Average honoree age: 51
- Average years in business: 18
- 78% started the business
- 74% provide telecommuting
- 70% provide flex time
- 74% do business with Fortune 1,000 companies
The 50 Fastest companies are being honored during a luncheon and ceremony at the WPO Annual Conference on May 5, 2022, in Montreal, Québec at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. Immediately following the ceremony, JPMorgan Chase will also host a discussion and audience Q&A featuring 50 Fastest honorees, who will share insights and advice for WPO members looking to grow their businesses.
Rank
Entrepreneur
Company
City / State (or Province)
1
Carrie SiuButt
SimpleHealth
New York, NY
2
Rebecca Andino
Highlight Technologies, Inc.
Fairfax, VA
3
Suneera Madhani
Stax
Orlando, FL
4
Asma Ishaq
Modere
Newport Beach, CA
5
Kimberly L. Bunton & Sheila Kavanaugh
TKT & Associates, Inc.
Louisville, KY
6
Shital Daftari
SNT Biotech (DBA of Saris and Things)
Naperville, IL
7
Erica Brune
Lever1
Kansas City, MO
8
Patricia Bible
Katom Restaurant Supply Inc.
Kodak, TN
9
Roopa Makhija & Neha Shah
GEP
Clark, NJ
10
Pamela O'Rourke
ICON Consultants
Houston, TX
11
Merrilee Kick
BuzzBallz/Southern Champion
Carrollton, TX
12
Eleanor Alvarez
LeaderStat
Powell, OH
13
Snejina Zacharia
Insurify
Cambridge, MA
14
Aisha Yang
Herbaland Naturals Inc.
Richmond, British Columbia
15
Michelle Accardi
Logically
Portland, ME
16
Kara Trott
Quantum Health
Dublin, OH
17
Ranjini Poddar
Artech L.L.C.
Morristown, NJ
18
Marsha Serlin
United Scrap Metal, Inc.
Cicero, IL
19
Tamira Chapman
Storehouse In A Box LLC
Farmington, MI
20
Janet Casey
Marketing Doctor, Inc.
Northampton, MA
21
Andrea Wagner
Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
Lee, MA
22
Paula Blankenship Cameron
Heirloom Traditions Paint
Taylorsville, KY
23
Lauren Brooks
Little Waisted dba Bakery Bling
Oklahoma City, OK
24
Anna Hung
CCIntegration, Inc.
San Jose, CA
25
Arlene Inch
TransPak, Inc.
Hayward, CA
26
Heather Blease
SaviLinx, LLC
Brunswick, ME
27
Jayne S Edison
Office Furniture Innovations, LLC
Houston, TX
28
Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal
Atrium
New York, NY
29
Teresa Yeager
MuniSight Ltd
Edmonton, Alberta
30
Emily Victoria Wilburn
Wilburn Medical USA
Kernersville, NC
31
Allison Long
On the Spot Utility Resources, LLC
Evansville, IN
32
Rachel Landau
Grey Matter Concepts
New York, NY
33
Shelby Taylor
Chickapea
Collingwood, Ontario
34
Jenny Zhu
Triangle Home Fashions, LLC
East Brunswick, NJ
35
Diana Lee
Constellation Agency
New York, NY
36
Danielle Mizia
AEC Group LLC
Oakdale, PA
37
Sarah Valentini
Radius financial group inc.
Norwell, MA
38
Kerry Michaels
W.M.Golf, Inc
Austin, TX
39
Anna Cicur
Fast-Trak Construction, Inc.
Fort Worth, TX
40
Tracy Call
Media Bridge, Inc.
Minneapolis, MN
41
Amy Myers
AMMD, LLC
Austin, TX
42
Lora Fischer-DeWitt
Scout Curated Waters
Holyoke, MA
43
Dao Jensen
Oak Rocket Inc.
San Francisco, CA
44
Ann Ramakumaran
Ampcus Inc
Chantilly, VA
45
Paula Marshall
The Bama Companies, Inc.
Tulsa, OK
46
Nancy Erardi
NYCAN Builders
New York, NY
47
Kristi Alford-Haarberg
E2 Optics
Englewood, CO
48
Donna Dorozinsky
Just in Time GCP
Warrington, PA
49
Heather Podesta
Invariant LLC
Washington, DC
50
Soyini Chan-Shue
Overwatch Services LLC, DBA, City Safe Partners Security
New York, NY
ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)
The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.
ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.0 trillion in assets and $285.9 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
© 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Visit jpmorgan.com/cb-disclaimer for full disclosures and disclaimers related to this content.
CONTACT:
JPMorgan Chase
Emma Langston
emma.langston@chase.com
Women Presidents Organization
Laura Alfisher
lalfisher@lbrpr.com
