Genie Energy to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference

NEWARK, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewables solutions provider, today announced that Avi Goldin, chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference on May 11-12, 2022. Goldin and Michael Stein, chief executive officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9-bzszv0RO2TzZq7wXVBsg

1:1 Meetings: Wednesday/Thursday, May 11-12, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

ABOUT GENIE ENERGY LTD.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in deregulated markets in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Scandinavia. The Genie Renewables division comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercials energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

