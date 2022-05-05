JBS hires new sustainability officer in Brazil

With extensive corporate experience in sustainability, Bauer takes up the position in May

SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having worked for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Washington DC as Senior Director for the Beef and Leather Supply Chain, Maurício S. Bauer is taking up the position of Corporate Sustainability Officer of JBS Brazil with the aim of carrying out the sustainability strategy in Brazil in line with the Company's global targets.

Maurício has headed up projects in partnerships with the third sector, the private sector and universities, with the emphasis on strategies and solutions for the sustainable production of farm commodities, improvements to processes, innovation and technology. He will report to Marcela Rocha, Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs at JBS.

Besides the WWF, Maurício has worked at the National Wildlife Federation in the United States, directly involved in developing and implementing the organization's strategies involving beef protein, leather, palm oil and soybean. In the private sector, he was also a member of the JBS Australia team and worked for over ten years at other companies in the food industry.

Maurício is certified in Environmental Licensing from the University of California, Berkeley, and in Supply Chain and High-Performance Logistics Operations Management from the Brazilian Capital Markets Institute (IBMEC). He holds a degree in Veterinary Medicine from Paulista University and studied Agronomy at the University of São Paulo (ESALQ - USP).

