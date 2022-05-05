Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2022.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2022, was $590,376 or $0.66 per common share.  This compares to $824,221 or $0.92 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 28.4%.  The decrease in net earnings for the first quarter was mainly attributable to a decrease in net interest income of $314,000.  Interest income on loans decreased $563,000 primarily due to a decline in loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $485,000 versus the first quarter of 2021.  Interest income on investments increased $249,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  The first quarter of 2021 reflected a gain on sale of investments of $196,000, versus no gain in the first quarter of 2022.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $115,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.  Provision for loan losses decreased $235,500 due to no loan loss provision being recorded in the first quarter of 2022.  Noninterest income decreased $345,000 primarily due to a decrease in mortgage income of $207,000.

Total assets as of March 31, 2022, were $557.1 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 2.5%.  Total loans were $288.3 million and total deposits were $512.1 million as of March 31, 2022.  This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021.  As of March 31, 2022, total loans decreased 3.3% and total deposits decreased 1.5% versus December 31, 2021.  Excluding the effect of paydowns on PPP loans that has continued into 2022, loans decreased $6.5 million, or 2.2%.  Book value per share at March 31, 2022 was $36.49 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in book value per share during the first quarter was due to recording unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio of $6.6 million.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the first quarter's results noted, "the decline in earnings for the first quarter compared to last year's first quarter reflects the decline in PPP fee income over this period.  We believe the first quarter 2022 results are representative of the true earnings of the bank given the relatively small amount of PPP fee income recognized in this year's first quarter.  The recording of unrealized losses in the bond portfolio is due to the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates in the first quarter.  This is a prevalent issue in the banking industry.  These losses are unrealized and do not impact regulatory capital ratios."

Stevens continued "we continue to realign our distribution system to reflect changes in customer preferences.  On April 15th, we closed our Butler's Crossing financial center.  Our customers can use either our Main Office or Bogart financial centers if they want to come into one of our locations in Oconee County. Also, we recently implemented our Digital Solutions Center, which will be the central touch point for all digital banking services and our customer call center."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












3/31/2022


12/31/2021





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$          82,779,147


$           85,774,514



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

159,482,949


162,165,152



Other investment

285,600


247,400



Mortgage loans held for sale

--


1,212,617










Loans, net of unearned income

292,809,083


302,523,687



Allowance for loan loss

(4,546,704)


(4,542,292)




Loans, net

288,262,379


297,981,395










Premises and equipment

8,548,560


8,602,518



Other assets

17,754,063


15,158,402




Total Assets

$        557,112,697


$         571,141,998








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$        512,054,545


$         519,693,969



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,800,432


9,794,445



Dividends payable

627,252


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,934,493


2,320,963




Total Liabilities

524,416,722


531,809,377









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,795,900


1,795,076



Restricted Stock

(70,523)


(38,311)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,176,342


4,159,822



Retained earnings

33,231,452


33,268,328



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

(6,437,196)


147,706




Total Stockholder's Equity

32,695,975


39,332,621











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$        557,112,697


$         571,141,998











Book Value Per Share

$                   36.49


$                    43.88

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












3/31/2022


3/31/2021





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$            3,290,023


$             3,853,102



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

195,025


187,343




Treasuries & Agencies

302,064


104,647




Corporate

94,974


67,773



Federal funds sold & other

37,654


20,573





3,919,740


4,233,437









Interest Expense:






Deposits

170,881


286,087



Other

155,987


155,987



Total Interest Expense

326,868


442,074











Net interest income

3,592,872


3,791,363









Provision for loan losses

--


235,500










Net income after provision for loan losses

3,592,872


3,555,863









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

162,946


106,182



Loss on Sale of Assets

--


--



Securities gains (losses), net

--


196,303



Mortgage banking income

378,500


585,233



SBA loan related income

102,525


44,446



Commissions on investment sales

23,745


79,217



Other

401,071


402,079



Total noninterest income

1,068,787


1,413,461









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,300,196


2,290,952



Occupancy

302,906


307,016



Other operating

1,296,419


1,327,366



Total noninterest expense

3,899,521


3,925,334











Income before provision for income taxes

762,138


1,043,990









Provision for income taxes

171,762


219,769











Net Income

$               590,376


$                824,221











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074


895,662




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,822


895,662




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     0.66


$                      0.92

