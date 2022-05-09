Despite supply-chain headwinds, Creatd's direct-to-consumer healthy food brand, Camp, continues to see significant growth and distribution

Camp is now available to purchase on two new online wholesale marketplace communities: Faire and Mable

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Creatd Ventures, today announced a milestone in the growth of its healthy pasta company, Camp . Having sold over 45,000 boxes since Q4 2021, Camp continues to widen its distribution network with the additional placement on online wholesale marketplace platforms Faire and Mable .

Creatd Ventures’ Camp Reaches Milestone; Sells 45,000 Boxes & Secures Placement on New Online Wholesale Marketplaces (PRNewswire)

Commented Thomas Punch, CEO of Creatd Ventures, "Within six months, Camp has secured its position on the roster of healthy pasta brands, such as Annie's and Gal Gadot's Goodles. In addition, we are proud to have joined wholesale marketplaces Faire and Mable, enabling us to reach new buyers and further our distribution into locally-owned small businesses."

Consumers are choosing to support local shops over big-box chains. There are millions of thriving small businesses in North America and Europe alone, who collectively represent a $2T market. With access to a global community and the power of technology, Creatd Ventures is broadening its omni-channel approach to its portfolio of DTC brands.

For wholesale orders, please visit Camp on Faire and Mable:

Faire: https://www.faire.com/brand/b_jbkxuqbn9w

Mable: https://www.meetmable.com/camp

About Creatd



Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

