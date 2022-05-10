BOARDWALK REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI.UN) (the "Trust") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual general meeting of unitholders held via live audio webcast on May 9, 2022 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of all the trustee nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated March 18, 2022. The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below. All resolutions were conducted by ballot.
The total number of units (or Class B Units ("LP B Units") of Boardwalk REIT Limited Partnership exchangeable into units) represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 41,679,586, representing 82.58% of the Trust's outstanding units (including the LP B Units).
1. Number of Trustees – The resolution to fix the number of Trustees to be elected at the meeting at no more than seven was passed as follows:
Votes For
Proxy % For
Votes Against
Percent % Against
Outcome
41,228,736
99.70%
123,800
0.30%
Carried
2. Election of Trustees – The following seven nominees were elected as trustees by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders: Mandy Abramsohn, Andrea Goertz, Gary Goodman, Sam Kolias, Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Scott Morrison and Brian G. Robinson. Each of the trustees received the following votes for their election:
Trustee
Proxy Votes
Percent
Proxy Votes
Percent
Outcome
Mandy Abramsohn
41,101,576
99.39%
250,960
0.61%
Carried
Andrea Goertz
38,641,162
93.44%
2,711,374
6.56%
Carried
Gary Goodman
40,197,407
97.21%
1,155,129
2.79%
Carried
Sam Kolias
40,138,392
97.06%
1,214,144
2.94%
Carried
Samantha Kolias-Gunn
40,951,769
99.03%
400,767
0.97%
Carried
Scott Morrison
41,081,292
99.34%
271,244
0.66%
Carried
Brian G. Robinson
37,501,983
90.69%
3,850,553
9.31%
Carried
3. Appointment of Auditors – Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust (and the trustees were authorized to fix their remuneration) by resolution passed as follows:
Proxy Votes For
Proxy % For
Proxy Votes
Percent %
Outcome
39,867,778
95.65%
1,811,808
4.35%
Carried
4. Executive Compensation Advisory Note – The resolution, on an advisory, non-binding basis, to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the management information circular of the Trust dated March 23, 2021 was passed as follows:
Votes For
Proxy % For
Votes Against
Percent % Against
Outcome
40,139,306
97.07%
1,213,230
2.93%
Carried
CORPORATE PROFILE
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livestm. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.
Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors.
For more information, please contact Boardwalk Investor Relations at 403-531-9255 and/or investor@bwalk.com.
