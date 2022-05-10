Empire State Building Improves Sustainability and Eliminates Potential Water Damage With WINT

AI-powered technology solution helps Empire State Realty Trust, owners of the landmark New York City skyscraper, reduce its water and carbon footprint and eliminate potential water damage

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, has partnered with the Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) to optimize water consumption, reduce environmental footprint, and mitigate risk for potential leak damage at the iconic Empire State Building.

ESRT, owner of the Empire State Building as part of its larger commercial and retail real estate portfolio, is a leader in sustainability, healthy buildings, and indoor environmental quality. ESRT will implement cutting-edge advanced technologies to meet its sustainability goals.

"Water sustainability is an increasingly urgent priority across the built environment. Water scarcity is a critical worldwide issue, and the use of water results in significant use of energy and carbon emissions," said Yaron Dycian, chief product and strategy officer for WINT. "Moreover, water leaks cause extensive damage to facilities and can severely disrupt operations. WINT equips companies with a powerful, AI-based solution for the challenges presented by water waste and leaks, and our systems deliver real-world results."

To achieve its water conservation and leak-protection goals, ESRT installed WINT systems at various water locations in the Empire State Building. WINT systems implement advanced AI and machine-learning technologies designed to help building and facilities owners and management teams avoid the costs associated with water waste and damage.

WINT helped ESRT meet several sustainability and financial goals at the Empire State Building. With WINT systems installed, ESRT cut consumption by 7.5 million gallons of water and saved $100,000 per year, and reduced carbon emissions by over 300 metric tons.

"The results throughout our partnership with WINT greatly exceeded our expectations," said Dana Robbins Schneider, SVP, director of energy, sustainability, and ESG at ESRT. "Over the past year, WINT has empowered us to address both water sustainability and carbon emissions and helped to improve the environmental footprint of the Empire State Building. We are focused on investment and return, and WINT also has an impressive positive financial result. It has returned our investment within just three months of use — much faster than typical for similar ESG and infrastructure projects."

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

About WINT

WINT is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by prevent the hazards, costs, waste and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste, reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the impact of water-leak disasters. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of March 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

