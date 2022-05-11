Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Upstart Holdings, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Upstart Holdings (Nasdaq: UPST). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Upstart Holdings may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/upstart-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Upstart Holdings properly disclosed that it was having difficulty transferring loans to its funding partners, requiring Upstart Holdings to hold a material level of loans on its balance sheet.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/upstart-holdings-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP