Clear Rate Communications Names the JRT agency® Agency of Record

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The JRT agency®, a digital advertising agency, has been selected Agency of Record for Clear Rate Communications, a business and residential telecommunications service provider in Troy, Michigan, following a nationwide agency review.

"It was clear right away that JRT understood our business," said Stephen Oyer, Chief Executive Officer at Clear Rate Communications. "It's rare that in a pitch for full rebranding assignment that an agency comes so close to hitting the mark. But that's what happened with JRT. They truly listened to our needs and did their research. We ended up implementing 99% of what they recommended at that first meeting."

After being awarded the business in late February, JRT acted swiftly with project kickoff on March 3, 2022, so they could deliver the many tangibles for Clear Rate's Town Hall, held on April 27, 2022. "I was impressed with how quickly the team worked to finalize the brand identity, create a style guide, mailers, flyers, website re-skin, brand essence video and employee appreciation to make the Town Hall event a huge success," said Julie Kraemer, Director of Marketing at Clear Rate Communications.

JRT will work closely with Clear Rate Communications, launching a complete website restructuring and content overhaul within the next 90 days, then will continue to support Clear Rate with key branding, marketing and messaging initiatives for business and residential sectors.

"What's significant about our relationship with Clear Rate is that our moral compasses are set in tandem. Our businesses are both completely focused around the customer. I think it's why we were able to develop their brand descriptor, 'Service and speed is in our fiber', with such conviction — because we feel the same about our clients," said Mark Bellissimo, Chief Executive Officer at JRT. "We are thrilled to be working alongside Clear Rate Communications as a telecommunications leader and will help position them as such to their present and future clients."

About the JRT agency®

The JRT agency® is a thoroughly modern communications company that moves brands at the speed of the customer. Although 46 years old, JRT always thinks like a start-up, providing a portfolio of digital-first services, including brand strategy, advertising, desktop and mobile platform development, B2B, B2C, multimedia creative, production, data management, environmental image engineering, influencer and experiential marketing, and more. To learn more, visit www.thejrtagency.com.

About Clear Rate

Founded in Michigan over 20 years ago, Clear Rate (CR) is a trusted, innovative technology company providing 25,000 loyal business and residential customers across the country the latest telecommunications solutions designed around their needs, including fiber internet, hosted voice, cloud and managed IT solutions. CR is well positioned to grow and expand with recent investment from Linx partners and a newly hired leadership team made up of experts from across the telecommunications industry. CR continues to invest millions of dollars in our state-of-the-art 100 Gbps fiber network and provide more and more Michigan-based businesses the fastest, most reliable technology in the industry. With 24/7 local, live support, CR customers know they can always reach us. www.clearrate.com.

