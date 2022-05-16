Amynta Announces U.S. Partnership with SCOR with the Launch of Trade Credit MGA

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services company, announced a strategic partnership with SCOR, a global reinsurance company providing property & casualty and life reinsurance, with the launch of Amynta Trade Credit Solutions. Under the strategic partnership, SCOR will support the Amynta Trade Credit platform to provide a responsive and focused approach to trade credit insurance business in the United States. Trade credit insurance protects one of the most important assets of a company, its receivables, against nonpayment risk.

Harpreet Mann has been appointed President of Amynta Trade Credit. Mann brings over 15 years of insurance expertise, having most recently served as Head of Credit and Surety, North America at QBE Insurance, where she led the trade credit and surety practices in North America. Mann will be joined by Matthew Herzog, Executive Vice President, and Donna Messick, Senior Vice President. Herzog is an experienced credit risk management professional, serving most recently as Vice President and Underwriting Manager for QBE Trade Credit in North America. Messick brings over 30 years of experience and most recently headed QBE's Trade Credit North America Claims team.

"There is an important market opportunity to bring innovative client focused solutions to the trade credit market with high quality capacity," says Harpreet Mann. "Amynta Trade Credit is being formed to bring a singular focus in providing a strong trade credit solution with unsurpassed service to the market. We are excited to partner with SCOR to provide excellent security to meet the needs of customers."

"This is an ideal time to launch a trade credit business, with significant opportunities for profitable growth. Amynta Trade Credit brings together industry recognized talent and high quality capacity to provide trade credit solutions tailored to the needs of the customer," said Anthony Slimowicz, Chief Operating Officer Amynta MGA. "Harpreet brings exceptional leadership to the trade credit market, with a strong underwriting track record. SCOR is a great partner that provides highly rated capacity with deep expertise in trade credit."

"SCOR is a top tier global reinsurer in the trade credit insurance space. We continue to look for ways to diversify our portfolio while helping our clients manage risk," said Benjamin Auray, Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Head of MGA. "Our strategic partnership with Amynta demonstrates our continued commitment to trade credit insurance and to supporting best-in-class business partners. It also contributes to SCOR's long term ambition to grow a diversified and profitable portfolio."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services.

For more information, visit: amyntagroup.com.

About SCOR

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody's, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com .

Amynta Media Contact:

Brenna Tetley

Phone: +1.646.887.9498

Email: Brenna.Tetley@amyntagroup.com

SCOR Media Contact:

Name: Alexandre Garcia

Email: media@scor.com

