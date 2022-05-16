Boston Based Home Show "Renovation Rekindle" Nominated for Emmy

BOSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Married homebuilding duo, Susan and Paul Kadilak, are thrilled to announce the nomination of their show, Renovation Rekindle (NECN), for a New England Emmy in the Lifestyle category!

"Being nominated for an Emmy is such an honor," said Susan. "It is a privilege to be considered."

Each episode of Renovation Rekindle follows a single project from concept to completion, chronicling the decision points along the way and showcasing the balance between Susan's technical expertise and Paul's hands-on ability to lead each project through execution. Viewers walk away with a smile on their face and the knowledge that, with the right partner, they can make their home renovation dreams come true.

Susan and Paul, both licensed general contractors, have established themselves as an authority in the building and design industry with 5.5+ million views of their stunning work on Pinterest every month. Several years ago, they began filming their projects from start to finish, posting short clips along the way that showcase both their gorgeous designs and Paul's unique brand of quirky humor. With more than 4 million views, their relatable videos have been a source of endless information and entertainment for their 50K+ Instagram followers and led to the launch of Renovation Rekindle in 2021. The Kadilaks and their brand, Kadilak Homes, circumvented the traditional channels, airing this linear version of their home renovation show regionally, then taking it direct to their global social audience via their Renovation Rekindle app - a first-of-its-kind accomplishment.

The production team is led by Executive Producer Seanbaker Carter (Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, Swab Stories), Executive Producer Jared Morris (Craziest Restaurants in America, Swab Stories), and Supervising Producer Evan Hatten.

Susan and Paul are honored to be in consideration for this award and congratulate all the other nominees in the category. The awards will be announced at the New England Emmy Gala on June 4, 2022.

