Pure Grit BBQ, a New Vegan Barbecue Concept, Is Now Open in New York City

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Grit BBQ , the famed plant-based barbecue brand that has been selling its BBQ sauces and rubs since 2020, opens its first storefront in the heart of New York City, located at 36 Lexington Avenue today, May 17. Pure Grit BBQ celebrates the flavors of classic barbecue dishes with their unique twist, prioritizing inclusivity with a menu designed for all barbecue lovers.

Vegan BBQ arrives in NYC with the opening of Pure Grit BBQ located at 36 Lexington Ave in the heart of Manhattan .

Foodies can enjoy Pure Grit BBQ's variety of plant-based dishes, which are also gluten-free. Menu highlights include their signature Cornbread Waffles that come with every BBQ plate ($18-19) but can be purchased as a side dish ($6), Smoked Main Plates including Impossible Cut, Daring Plant-based Chicken, Mushrooms, and Tofu as well as traditional sides like Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Potato Salad and Waffle Fries. You can also count on Pure Grit BBQ's fan favorite Mac + Cheese served with Shiitake Bacon and Almond Parmesan ($12). The menu also features sandwiches, salads ($15-18) and the Pure Grit BBQ Kitchen Sink Cookie ($4.50) packed with barbecue potato chips, chocolate chips and pretzels, which is sure to be an instant sweet and salty classic. Pure Grit BBQ's full menu is listed here.

"Pure Grit BBQ's concept is simple, BBQ for all. Our mission is to create a homey dining experience that brings everyone to the table, no matter their dietary philosophy," said Kerry Fitzmaurice, Founder of Pure Grit BBQ. "We are all on our own food journey, and Pure Grit BBQ allows everyone to enjoy barbecue; because to us barbecue is more than food, it is a community."

The Pure Grit BBQ concept was born following a trip to Austin where Fitzmaurice experienced Texas's infamous barbecue scene but noticed that there were no vegan options and realized that plant-based cuisine needed to be a part of the conversation. Upon returning to New York City, Fitzmaurice confided in colleague and now business partner Jenny Mauric of her desire to bring plant-based barbecue to New York City, and Pure Grit BBQ was born. The duo collaborated with vegan chef Nikki King Bennett most recently featured in the Netflix series "Bad Vegan" on perfecting the sides, and nationally-renowned Pitmaster Daniel Jacobellis of Top Gun BBQ to ensure the authenticity of barbecue in every dish. They also joined forces with "Hell's Kitchen" finalist and plant-based chef Emily Hersh in 2021 to helm the kitchen and perfect the menu.

In addition to prioritizing the food and restaurant experience, the team also puts a focus on sustainability, reducing waste as much as possible with optimized recipes, composting, compostable packaging, recycling and more. Pure Grit BBQ even partnered with sustainable fashion brand Canava for uniforms and merchandise.

Pure Grit BBQ is open 11 am - 9 pm Tuesdays - Saturdays and 11 am - 8 pm Sundays, with pricing starting at $5 for sides and up to $30 for loaded plates. The storefront offers 18 seats inside and two picnic benches outside. The eatery has a cookshack smoker that will cook up its delicious menu items. This location will offer pickup and first party delivery as well as catering for gatherings large and small. Third party deliver will launch later this summer.

For more information, visit www.puregritbbq.com and follow @puregritbbq on Instagram and TikTok for updates in real time.

About Pure Grit BBQ:

Pure Grit BBQ serves up delicious vegan BBQ with fresh spins on your BBQ favorites. Pure Grit is not about imitation, it's about serving up good food that says exactly what it is. You'll find everything from alternative proteins to whole plants. Everything is smoked in-house and prepared with the brand's signature sauces and rub which are also available for sale along with their branded merchandise. The concept is fast-casual BBQ FOR ALL with the mission to invite as many people to the table as possible. They invite you to pull up a chair and stay for a while.

