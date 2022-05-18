Revenued Announces its First 1,000 Corporate Cards Issued

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenued, the first corporate card with Flex Line for the underserved and credit challenged small business, announced today the successful completion of its first 1,000 Cards and Flex Lines issued. Every Revenued Business Card comes with a Flex Line which enables small businesses to access capital in addition to using their Card to swipe for expenses. Revenued has reimagined underwriting for small business by using data and credit experience of over 1B in small business financing to develop a credit score driven by business revenue and not the personal credit score of the owner.

Revenued (PRNewsfoto/Revenued) (PRNewswire)

"After pivoting to help over 130,000 small businesses during PPP raise over 4B dollars, we are happy to return to our core mission of ensuring access to capital for small businesses irregardless of credit score," said Sol Lax, CEO of Revenued. "With the launch of the Revenued Business Card and Flex Line, small businesses can access capital in the most efficient way. In comparison with traditional merchant cash advance which is rigid and expensive, Revenued puts control back in the hands of the small business owner."

Highlights of the new Revenued Business Card include:

Online application with quick automated underwriting

Online account management for Flex Line as well as card

Higher spending limits when compared to traditional cards

3% cash back rewards on all category card spending

Highlights of the Revenued Flex Line include:

Approvals up to $250,000 in draw capacity

Online application with tool set for managing cash flow

Lower cost when compared to serial MCA renewals

About Revenued

Revenued is a portfolio company of Capital Z Partners, a private equity fund specializing in financial services. Led by a team of pioneers from the alternative small business financing industry Revenued provided more than 130,000 businesses with over $4 Billion in financing during the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The Revenued Business Card Visa® Commercial Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The Revenued Business Card Visa® Commercial Card is powered by Marqeta.

