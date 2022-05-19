VISIT OAKLAND BLAZES THE OAKLAND CANNABIS TRAIL

A Fun, Safe and Elevated Tourism Experience Deeply Rooted in The Town's History

OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Oakland launches the Oakland Cannabis Trail - a historical, colorful travel adventure with unique retail and cannabis centric experiences for the cannasseur (a well-informed cannabis enthusiast) and canna-curious (one who is discovering the world of cannabis) alike. Developed by Visit Oakland in collaboration with cannabis travel enthusiasts and Oakland's leading retailers, the Oakland Cannabis Trail offers a curated, immersive trip through The Town's diverse, amazing neighborhoods. Shared information highlights cannabis travel facts and tips for a safe, memorable experience.

Oakland Cannabis Trail, Oakland CA (PRNewswire)

The Oakland Cannabis Trail is a cannabis traveler's guide to a fun, safe elevated visitor experience in Oakland .

The trail provides visitors a one-of-a-kind opportunity to immerse themselves in Oakland history as they explore premium cannabis retail shops, an array of restaurants, local attractions, and sensory activities including hand selected art exhibits and the great outdoors. Featured on the trail are eight cannabis shops that represent the deeply rooted past and innovative future of cannabis in Oakland. From Harborside that was established in 2006 and is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected cannabis retailers in the world to Root'd in the 510 - Oakland's newest cannabis retailer that opened on 4/20 in 2022 - the trail offers numerous exploration options. Honoring Oakland's pioneering legacy, three destinations on the trail are Cultural Landmarks - the Oaksterdam Uptown District, Blunts and Moore, and Harborside.

Oakland has a rich, significant history with safe cannabis access and has played a prominent role in legalization. The Town continues to be at the forefront of progress with some of the best shops and most compelling cannabis offerings in the state. Visit Oakland is leading the evolution of the emerging travel trend. The Cannabis Trail is the visitors trusted guide to enjoying safe, curated cannabis experiences while spending time in Oakland.

"The Oakland Cannabis Trail is an extension of our commitment to stimulate our economy through smart marketing, visitation, destination development and tourism infrastructure" stated Peter Gamez, President and CEO for Visit Oakland. "We created a program to capitalize on the growing cannabis travel trend and enrich our visitor experience. By sharing information that inspires visits to Oakland, makes people comfortable and engaged, we are also promoting and supporting viable local businesses. Oakland is proud to continue our pioneering traditions with the launch of this unique and on-trend tourism offering."

National travel research conducted in 2020 unveiled a ready, willing, and surprisingly affluent cannabis traveler that prefers cannabis experiences while on vacation. The study found that the cannabis-motivated travel audience in the United States accounted for 18% of all adult Americans in January 2020.

"The 2020 study was conducted prior to the pandemic", shared Brian Applegarth, the Chief Strategy Officer of Cultivar Brands, a key collaborator, and advisor on the groundbreaking research. "With cannabis being deemed essential and product sales significantly increasing the past two plus years across multiple destinations, the cannabis travel audience has likely grown exponentially" he continued. Cultivar Brands is the leading agency at the intersection of cannabis and travel. "We are honored to support the development and launch of the Oakland Cannabis Trail."

The Oakland Cannabis Trail is available online at OaklandCannabisTrail.com. The trail information includes a detailed map, descriptions of dispensaries and retailers, list of activities and attractions, a blog/how to guide, know before you go tips, a glossary of terms and the history of cannabis in Oakland.

For more information on Visit Oakland, the Oakland Cannabis Trail and all that Oakland has to offer go to visitoakland.com.

About Visit Oakland

Visit Oakland is a non-profit organization marketing Oakland, California as a travel destination. Visit Oakland offers a wide variety of complimentary services and materials for travelers interested in visiting Oakland. For more information, check out visitoakland.com. Want to share the Oakland love with the world? Follow @visitoakland on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. #visitoakland #oaklandloveit #oaklandcannabistrail #blazethetrail.

Visit Oakland (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Oakland