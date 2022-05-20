Bond Orthodontic Partners Introduces Collaborative Model to Accelerate Growth of Independent Orthodontic Practices

Platform empowers independent orthodontists to partner with seasoned industry operators to scale their brands, strengthen their practices and retain their clinical autonomy

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Orthodontic Partners ("Bond"), a new orthodontic-focused partnership organization, today introduces its platform to provide leading orthodontic practices with expanded support resources to help them realize their full growth potential. Bond initially consists of six orthodontic brands across ten locations located in the Western United States.

Bond was founded with the mission of supporting the growth ambitions of entrepreneurial orthodontists and empowering partner-doctors who are ready to scale their brands and strengthen their practices. Bond was established with its capital partner BPOC, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the health care industry.

Bond has developed a centralized executive and support infrastructure based in Frisco, Texas and led by CEO and Founder, Azar Zaidi, an experienced healthcare executive with a background in supporting and leading healthcare practice models for over two decades. He has spent the last twelve months working with the BPOC team to execute on a deliberate support infrastructure build and to align with an influential and ambitious group of initial partner-doctors. Sheila Bracker, Bond's Co-Founder and COO will also play a key role in building the Bond platform, effectively scaling its operations across the organization, and establishing a collaborative team culture that values its people.

"Bond is committed to a collaborative approach to support the goals of our partner-doctors without compromising successful cultures at the individual practice level," said Zaidi. "The endeavor stems from the years we've spent understanding the wants and needs of orthodontists. Our mission is to help doctors realize their next phase of growth with expert support and services alongside a seasoned team that appreciates their independence and entrepreneurial spirit."

The Bond partnership model presents a unique opportunity for collaboration among highly specialized providers.

One of the first orthodontists to join the platform is Dr. Kurt Stormberg of Stormberg Orthodontics. Dr. Stormberg said upon joining, "I have dedicated my life to creating beautiful and healthy smiles for my patients. I chose to partner with Bond because they were the only organization who truly understood my business and had dedicated their lives to improving this industry. This partnership gives me confidence that I can continue to deliver the highest quality of care for my patients while Bond makes sure I stay up to date on the latest operational innovations and market trends, allowing my practice to flourish."

Anchored with the focus on achieving clinical excellence through unparalleled support and collaboration, Bond has developed a unique joint-venture partnership model that provides partner-doctors, associate doctors and their teams with pathways to long-term success.

To learn more about a partnership with Bond, visit www.bondortho.com.

About Bond Orthodontic Partners

Bond Orthodontic Partners is an orthodontic partnership organization formed in 2021 that seeks to partner with leading independent orthodontists in the Western United States. Bond leverages deep-rooted orthodontic practice and business acumen to empower independent orthodontists who are ready to scale their brands, strengthen their practices and retain their clinical autonomy to optimize practice-level value creation. For more information, visit www.bondortho.com/.

About BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous dental, provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations. For more information, visit www.bpoc.com.

