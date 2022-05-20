Hometown Lenders Add New Branches in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and North Carolina

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsville-based Hometown Lenders has announced nine new branches across the U.S., continuing the company's consistent boon of strategic growth.

HTL has recently acquired the Chris Rodgers Team, a group of experienced Mortgage Advisors led by Chris Rodgers. The group consists of four locations across the Pacific Northwest, including: Portland, Oregon, managed by Tanya Elder; Seattle, Washington, managed by Kieth Hobart; Eugene, Oregon, managed by Jennifer Nunley; and Kennewick, Washington, managed by Christian Albrecht.

Additionally, HTL recently acquired four more branch locations: Lake Oswego, Oregon, managed by Doug Jacobson; Albany, Oregon, managed by Tammi Austin; Anchorage, Alaska, managed by Tabitha Scott; and Greenville, North Carolina, managed by Jessica Rutchka Smith.

A swiftly growing mortgage lender, HTL said it meticulously selects and reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders across the U.S. who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time. Utilizing this rigorous vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders are ideal fits to become new branches of Hometown Lenders.

"We're excited to welcome the teams in Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and North Carolina to our growing Hometown Lenders family," said HTL president John Taylor. "We emphasize development not only with volume but also with the right people, and we're pleased to partner with professionals of the highest caliber who share Hometown Lenders' core value of people over profits."

Each additional branch reinforces "HTL's fundamental commitment to best serve the local hometowns where we live and work across the country. We appreciate our customers who continue to trust HTL with their mortgage lending needs, and our hardworking team looks forward to serving them long into the future," Taylor added.

HTL now has over 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

