STOKKE ACQUIRES EVOMOVE, MAKERS OF THE RENOWNED NOMI CHAIR

ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS STOKKE'S NORWEGIAN DESIGN AND CULTURAL ROOTS

ÅLESUND, Norway, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke, the leading premium Norwegian children's products company, best known for its iconic Tripp Trapp® chair, has announced their recent acquisition of Evomove, the company behind the renowned Nomi chair.

Nomi x Stokke (PRNewswire)

The acquisition strengthens Stokke's position as a strong premium children's product business and supports Stokke's strategy to win through both innovation and acquisitions. The addition of the Evomove Nomi chair showcases Stokke's expertise in the highchair category globally and will bring Nomi to new markets and consumers through Stokke's global distribution footprint. Stokke continues to deliver top of the line products, design, experiences and more; this marks the fourth acquisition for Stokke in the last 12 months, including LIMAS, MUKAKO and BABYZEN.

"Acquiring Evomove demonstrates our commitment to strengthen our global position. Our strategy is firmly focused on delivering a premium consumer experience, be that through our own products or by acquiring companies that offer complementary products," said Jacob Kragh, CEO, Stokke. "The Stokke portfolio adheres to our core values of sustainability, design, and child development and meets the expectations of consumers across age groups and borders."

Evomove is known for its award-winning Nomi highchair. With a unique aesthetic, Nomi is a truly innovative highchair, in terms of form, function and safety. Nomi can be seamlessly adjusted without tools and will evolve with your child's changing need for support at the family table.

The Nomi chair was designed by acclaimed Norwegian designer, Peter Opsvik, the same designer behind the iconic Tripp Trapp® chair. Sharing much of its DNA, Nomi also shares Peter Opsvik´s philosophy stressing the need to give children a comfortable seat at the table, offering freedom of movement paired with the ability to grow with the child.

For more information about the brands, visit https://www.stokke.com and https://evomove.com.

ABOUT STOKKE

Stokke AS was founded in Ålesund, on the west coast of Norway, in 1932, and began as a producer of bus seats and furniture for adults. The first product for children was launched in 1972 - the iconic Tripp Trapp® chair designed by Peter Opsvik - celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The chair is made in Europe and has sold more than 13 million chairs globally.

Focused on providing children with the best start in life, Stokke works to encourage children to become self-reliant and confident learners about life. The Stokke family of products all adhere to our core values of sustainability, design, and child development and focus on providing children the best start in life. Stokke works to encourage children to become self-reliant and confident learners about life.

In June 2021, Stokke acquired a German baby carrier company LIMAS as well as Mukako, an Italian brand that makes multi-activity play tables for children. In December 2021, Stokke announced the acquisition of the BABYZEN brand, makers of the premium YOYO all-in-one lightweight stroller.

ABOUT EVOMOVE

Evomove is a privately held Danish company with headquarters in Copenhagen. They manufacture and sell Nomi - the internationally renowned highchair, designed by Peter Opsvik. Nomi is designed for maximum safety and to inspire movement in many different sitting positions. Nomi evolves with the growing child, from newborn to grown up.

(PRNewsfoto/Stokke) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stokke