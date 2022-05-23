An Evening with Operation Song, Featuring Hall of Fame Songwriters

June 2022 benefit concert in Nashville for the military community features legendary songwriters Brett James, Jim Collins, and Bob DiPiero, with host Storme Warren of SiriusXM's The Highway.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Song, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that pairs accomplished Nashville songwriters with the military community to help them tell their stories through song, announced its Evening with Operation Song event at the Richland Country Club in Nashville on June 14, 2022. Hosted by Storme Warren of SiriusXM's, The Highway, the live concert features legendary songwriters Brett James, Jim Collins, and Bob DiPiero.

"We're beyond proud to connect these storied songwriters with our veterans, active military and their family members to bring healing through music," said Bob Regan, founder of Operation Song.

Showcasing Operation Song's mission to support the military community will be an Afghanistan citizen, Massoud Rezai. Masoud fearlessly worked alongside the US as an Afghanistan interpreter with 5th Special Forces Group to help fight the Taliban for many years. Massoud's story of selfless service and bravery in support of our great nation is truly one you will not want to miss! Being introduced for the first time at the event will be Massoud's song, "Anything it Takes", which he cowrote with hit songwriter, Jason Sever.

To hear Massoud's story and meet this Afghan/American Hero, join us on June 14th at the Richland Country Club for a night of great music and patriotism! Tickets can be purchased for $100 each on Operation Song's Eventbrite page. Net proceeds from the event go directly to Operation Song's programs and services for veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

Media credentials available through Gina Jackson at gina7980@gmail.com or 843.810.1480

About the Songwriters:

Brett James was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is a GRAMMY Award winning songwriter, with 19 #1 songs recorded by some of the biggest artists in the world including Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Bon Jovi, Backstreet Boys and Kelly Clarkson. Brett has also earned two ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year Awards.

Jim Collins is a member of the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame and a two-time GRAMMY nominee with hits by Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, George Strait, Keith Urban, John Michael Montgomery, and Trisha Yearwood. His song "The Good Stuff" was a seven-week #1 for Kenny Chesney and was named Billboard "Song of The Year", ASCAP "Song of The Year" and "Single of The Year" by the Academy of Country Music (ACM).

Bob DiPiero is a Nashville Hall of Fame Songwriter with over 1,000 songs recorded by other artists, countless hit singles, and an astounding 15 #1 hits. He was just recently honored with the inaugural CMA Songwriter Advocate Award and has had multiple Songwriter of the Year awards, CMA Triple Play Awards and was honored with the BMI Icon Award.

About Operation Song

More than 1,000 songs have been produced since Nashville-based Operation Song began in 2012. Participants range from veterans of WWII to those currently serving in the military. The organization was founded by Grammy and Dove Award-nominated songwriter Bob Regan. He's penned over 200 songs for critically acclaimed artists such as Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Lee Greenwood, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Randy Travis, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more. Regan has scored 11 ASCAP Most Performed Song awards and continues to support the charity's focus to help raise awareness in the nation. For more information on programs and ways to get involved, visit: operationsong.org , or download our app at: https://get.theapp.co/kjxn

