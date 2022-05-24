CERECORE WINS SILVER STEVIE AWARD® FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

Recognized by the 2022 American Business Awards®

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore® today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Since January 2020, the CereCore service desk has answered nearly 850,000 calls across all clients and almost 33,500 of those calls were patient-critical, priority calls. Annual surveys rank client satisfaction high – scoring higher than 95 percent on client satisfaction.

The most compelling results were the continuous improvement in clinician satisfaction achieved through a strong collaboration with Ardent Health Services. In 2020 CereCore began providing Ardent with both Level 1 and Level 1.5 help desk support and addressing support challenges fueled by growth and a pandemic.

Rick Keller, Chief Information Officer with Ardent Health Services said, "One of the metrics CereCore provided that was very critical to us was the number of calls escalated to leadership from our physicians. CereCore analysis offers many opportunities to continually improve and refine our processes. The improvements that have been made are the result of a great partnership."

Feedback from one the Stevie Award judges stated, "CereCore did a great job at examining root causes of problems and executing correction strategies that yielded impressive results."

Another judge commented, "This is a stellar example of leveraging the insights developed from keeping track of CS (client support) calls and acting on it to improve your internal processes to avoid those issues in the first place."

Curtis Watkins, President and CEO of CereCore, says, "We strive to deliver nothing less than the highest quality IT Services. We have a passion and background in healthcare operations. We know how precious time is for those delivering patient care. That's why we work hard to continually learn and improve our ability to resolve issues quickly and accurately."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for you to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in our nation's top-performing hospitals, we serve as leaders and experts in technology, operations, data security, and clinical applications. We partner with clients to become an extension of the team through comprehensive IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

