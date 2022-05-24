Creatd's Vocal Teams Up with Microsoft's Two Hat to Deliver Updates to its Proprietary Moderation Technology

The integration of Two Hat's AI-assisted and human-led moderation technology into Vocal aims to ensure the platform remains a safe place for creators and brands.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today announced the integration of a moderation technology powered by Two Hat into Creatd's flagship technology platform, Vocal.

Two Hat, acquired by Microsoft in 2021, has emerged as a leading provider of content moderation and protection solutions for digital communities. In addition to its celebrated reputation, Two Hat and Vocal's common vision of helping online communities thrive makes Two Hat's technology a natural choice for Vocal, as the Company continues to explore new ways to build the platform's inter-community engagement with creators' best interests in mind.

Commented Creatd's Co-founder and COO Justin Maury, "The use of Two Hat's moderation solutions are instrumental to our goal of maintaining the safe and curated environment our creators and brands know are inherent to the Vocal platform."

This collaboration comes on the heels of a successful introduction of the Comments feature to the platform, as the Company continues to progress on its efforts to scale and automate the moderation of all user-generated content on Vocal.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of Vocal. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

