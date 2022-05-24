Guidehouse Insights Expects Non-Wires Alternatives to be Essential in Integrating Growing Network of DER and Renewable Energy Resources

NWAs are pivotal to the energy transition and can overcome shortfalls of traditional infrastructure

BOULDER, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines opportunities for non-wires alternatives (NWAs).

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

Growth in distributed energy resources (DER) and renewable energy capacity is pushing existing grid infrastructure to its limits. To modernize their grids, utilities and grid operators around the world, particularly in the US, have started looking to NWAs in place of traditional transmission and distribution system upgrades. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, NWAs are expected to be essential in integrating the growing network of DER and renewable energy resources.

"The number of identified NWA opportunities has increased worldwide in recent years as utilities and grid operators look to modernize their systems in the wake of DER and renewable energy capacity growth," says Dan Power, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "NWAs relieve congestion on the grid, reduce its impact on the environment and local communities, and save money for all parties involved."

Despite an increase in identified NWA opportunities, fewer than 35% of projects worldwide have moved past the proposal stage, often because of low benefit-cost ratios. While NWAs will not be able to defer or avoid the need for all traditional upgrades, they are an essential tool that can alleviate the burden associated with upgrading the grid. Current evaluation methods, market structures, and regulations are limiting the success of NWAs. Moving forward, customers and third-party vendors will be instrumental in advancing them, according to the report.

The report, Increasing Non-Wires Alternatives Deployments, discusses the evolution of NWAs and their role in the ongoing shift in the electric grid from fossil fuels to distributed, renewable sources. It provides recommendations for key stakeholders to increase the number of successfully deployed NWAs as electric grids are modernized in the energy transition. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Increasing Non-Wires Alternatives Deployments, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights