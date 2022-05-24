Informatica Announces Multidomain Master Data Management-as-a-Service on Microsoft Azure

Informatica Deepens Collaboration with Microsoft using Power BI to Deliver End-to-End Data Governance Capabilities on Azure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced new product innovations to further expand the longstanding collaboration with Microsoft which include the private preview of a SaaS version of Informatica's Master Data Management (MDM) on Microsoft Azure. This will enable joint customers to rapidly combine and rationalize hundreds of data sources into a single version of truth for all of their critical business operations for all business areas – resulting in a repository of trusted data to generate valuable insights from. Informatica's SaaS MDM for Azure will be available for purchase via the Azure Marketplace.

As data siloes continue to proliferate with new applications and systems, companies are looking for a single, trusted view of business-critical data to make better business decisions, faster. An intelligent 360-degree view synthesizes data from different systems and applications provides a foundation of trusted data upon which to drive data-driven transformation at scale. Informatica's Intelligent Master Data Management as a service manages all domains of master data in a single SaaS solution as an service of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) cloud-native, end-to-end data management cloud platform. With the launch of Informatica's MDM SaaS on Azure, enterprise customers can drive operational efficiency with high quality data, visibility and transparency throughout the information supply chain from creation ingestion to consumption.

Informatica offers an all-in-one, cloud-native MDM designed to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, manage complex global supply chains, drive digital commerce initiatives, and manage financial data to drive accurate reporting and compliance. By using Azure and Informatica's Intelligent MDM, organizations get a secure, scalable, and performance-efficient MDM solution that can connect, understand and manage the relationship between multiple domains such as customer, product, supplier, and location to meet customers with the right offer, at precisely the right time, in the right format to delight customers and drive value for the business.

"The volume and use of data is fundamentally changing across every industry. As organizations look to derive insights and unlock business value from their data assets, they need a trusted data foundation," said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft. "Using Informatica's cloud-native Master Data Management solution, combined with the agility and scale of Microsoft Azure, organizations will have a holistic view of their data, dramatically reduce time to value, and accelerate digital transformation efforts."

In addition, Informatica is also launching end-to-end data governance capabilities from source to Microsoft Power BI with its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) on Azure. Informatica's new scanning capabilities, developed in conjunction with Microsoft's Power BI team, enable Informatica to provide a complete view of data governance from data source to data consumption, ensuring joint customers have a complete view of data from source to loading, transformation, preparation and, now, consumption via Power BI. Customers can optimize their use of data assets and ensure trust and transparency in the underlying data driving analytics-driven decisions with Power BI.

"Customers today want to analyze every aspect of their business to optimize and drive better outcomes, ranging from customers, suppliers, products to industry-specific aspects such as patients or providers," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "With Informatica's SaaS MDM on Microsoft Azure, the sky is the limit, as Informatica can master data for every business domain and do so rapidly with a software-as-a-service ease of use and rapid data onboarding powered by CLAIRE, our AI engine."

