InventHelp Inventor Develops a Multi-Functional Floor Care Machine (CTK-2660)

Published: May. 24, 2022

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a cleaning company and I used to always have to rent machines to do the floors and carpets," said an inventor from Bronx, N.Y., "so I said why not build a machine that could do each job."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

THE ROUSE#1 provides the ability to accomplish multiple floor care tasks without having several machines so that anyone could accomplish floor tasks effectively and efficiently. It would be ergonomic in design, easy to maneuver as well as convenient, safe and easy to use. The unit's multi-functionality could save time and be useful to all tradesmen, cleaning contractors, building maintenance personnel, building construction contractors, home improvement specialists, handymen, homeowners, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2660, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

