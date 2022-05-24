La Fin Kitchen & Lounge debuts expanded menu and new Culinary Director for its sophomore season.

MONTAUK, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- La Fin Kitchen & Lounge, the waterfront restaurant in Montauk known for its signature views and French inspired cuisine, opens its doors for summer with an expanded menu and an accomplished new culinary team.

Welcoming in the second season is new Culinary Director Chris Brandt. Chef Chris has led some of the nation's most prestigious kitchens including The Greenbrier and The Food Studio, where, as opening executive chef, he was instrumental in bringing it a Four-Diamond AAA rating while still in his 20's and The Ocean Room at The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where he led the team to a Four-Star Mobil rating. Chef is surrounded by a stellar team, including Executive Chef Joe Roberti and General Manager Justin Shiller.

"We are thrilled to have Culinary Director Chris Brandt at the helm this summer, bringing his signature flair and attention to detail to our menu." says Co-owner Michelle Walrath "At La Fin, gorgeous views of the sea are visible from any seat in the house. With our new expanded menu and wider array of options, guests can experience the wonder of La Fin in even more ways."

The team has added multiple menu items that include new Lounge menu, available from 4-5pm daily, featuring options such as cauliflower flat bread, a large charcuterie board and an 8oz grass fed beef burger, served with tomato-bacon jam, cheddar, and signature La Fin shoe-string fries. The new Raw Bar menu includes Plateau De Fruits De Mer, a decadent caviar dish accompanied by egg white, egg yolk, chive, crème fraîche and crackers and a classic shrimp cocktail. New Rosé flights, featuring 3 varietals from Provence and 3 from the North Fork, are the perfect accompaniment to the light and flavorful dishes. Signature cocktails at La Fin include an Espresso Martini, and a new Grand Cru Margarita made with Clase Azul Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh Lime, Agave Nectar, Soda Water.

Dinner brings new shareable dishes to the menu, with a delectable organic whole spatchcock chicken, served with baby carrots, haricot vert, herb roasted fingerling, potatoes, and black truffle chicken jus. Signature fan favorite dishes like eggplant meatballs with white wine tomato sauce, are mainstays. The new crab and watermelon salad; filled with jumbo lump blue crab, lemon zest, arugula, truffle-citrus vinaigrette and served on a thick slice of watermelon with a sprinkling of black lava sea salt is sure to become a favorite.



La Fin's celebrated Recovery Brunch has been expanded as well to include Toasts and Benedicts and the showstopper Montauk Eye Opener, a shareable breakfast board of scrambled eggs, bacon, French toast, fruit, croissants, and house salad.

La Fin is open daily from 4 pm until 10 p.m. Happy Hour is available daily from 4-5. Refined dinners begin at 5 p.m. On weekends, from 11-3, a Recovery Brunch features decadent benedicts, tasty new toasts and refreshing salads.

