Michelle Randall Burrows Joins Playvox as Chief Marketing Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading omnichannel contact center provider of Workforce Engagement Management solutions, announced today that Michelle Randall Burrows, contact center industry veteran, has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Michelle Randall Burrows, Playvox CMO (PRNewswire)

"As Playvox scales to new heights, Michelle brings her expertise and drive to accelerate our growth in the coming years," said Louis Bucciarelli, Playvox chief executive officer. "She's known for putting customers and team members first, which makes her a natural leadership fit. Plus, Michelle's impressive track record with SaaS enterprise solutions and her deep marketing expertise will ensure Playvox continues to be the Workforce Engagement Management solution of choice for contact centers worldwide."

Before joining Playvox, Randall Burrows was the CMO of Splashtop, a remote access and help desk solution, and Procare, a childcare management solution. She also served as the CMO of Serenova, now called Lifesize, the cloud-based call center technology with built-in video conferencing. Prior to that, she was vice president of marketing for Comcast Business. In this role, she led marketing and the West division's 100-person loyalty contact center and saw first-hand the deep relationship between agent engagement and customer experience.

"I've spent almost my entire career in technology and it's hard to find a company that offers a solution customers love, has forward-thinking leaders and a remarkable culture. Playvox is the complete package," said Randall Burrows. "The company has an industry recognized all-in-one solution, an experienced and knowledgeable leadership team, and a culture that puts customers at the heart of every decision."

In addition to its commitment to customers, Randall Burrows said Playvox's focus on democratizing the agent experience is critical. The company equips contact center agents with the tools, processes and solutions agents need to work efficiently and successfully from anywhere.

"When you enhance agent engagement, companies and the customers they serve enjoy better outcomes," said Randall Burrows. "I look forward to building on Playvox's strong foundation and uncovering new ways the company can demonstrate its core belief that customer experience is everything."

About Playvox

Playvox's powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating solutions that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with platforms like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow and Zendesk. Learn more:

Media Contact:

Kate O'Neill Rauber

+1 913.515.9836

media@playvox.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Playvox