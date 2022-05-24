Milesight Blossoms into Mighty AIoT Solution Provider with Leading-Edge Products and Solutions

XIAMEN, China, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a global AIoT solution provider, announced its upgrade of brand identity earlier this year, marking the embarking on a new journey to AIoT.

State-of-the-art Technologies in the AIoT Industry

5G, LoRaWAN® and AIoT Technologies are essential driving forces towards the trend of IoE (Internet of Everything). With the development and maturity of these advanced technologies, they combine with each other, become popular, and penetrate into all walks of life. To further announce the entry into AIoT industry, Milesigiht unveiled a new brand identity. Moreover, a new headquarters, itself a smart building empowered by Milesight AIoT solutions, has been established and fully operational.

First-Rate Milesight Products

As a fast-growing AIoT solution provider, Milesight manufactures products with exceptional flexibility and reliability for the global market. 5G AIoT Camera, a milestone of Milesight's initial success in combining 5G and AIoT, is a breakthrough in the field of video surveillance and IoT, which is beyond just data collection and drawing actionable insights. It can transmit and receive video data wirelessly through a SIM card, and ingest various sensor data, like temperature and water level information.

For more information about Video Surveillance, please visit: https://www.milesight.com/

Furthermore, another successful example of converging IoT and LoRaWAN® technologies is IAQ Sensor, which provides straightforward data directly shown on display and cloud platform to help people see and improve the indoor air quality, reinforce health, and maintain business continuity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 47,000 IAQ Sensors were deployed in Canadian Schools, helping increase ventilation and filtration, while building a healthier learning environment for students.

For more information about IoT, please visit: https://www.milesight-iot.com/

Committed to Providing AIoT Products and Solutions

By perfectly combining cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, LoRaWAN®, AI and IoT, Milesight is heading for a new journey to AIoT, with a commitment to offering more and more advanced AIoT solutions such as smart city, smart building, smart agriculture etc., contributing to a more intelligent and connected world.

Milesight is always passionate about connectivity of everything. With the new brand identity, Milesight will keep thriving in AIoT world with more connected and integrated products and solutions to come.

Contact Us

For Video Surveillance

Telephone: +86-592-5922772

Sales Team: sales@milesight.com

Marketing Team: marketing@milesight.com

For IoT

Telephone: +86-592-5085280

Sales Team: iot.sales@milesight.com

Marketing Team: iot.marketing@milesight.com

View original content:

SOURCE Milesight