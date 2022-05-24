OtoSet® by SafKan Health Introduces the First Automated & FDA Cleared Ear Cleaning Device to Manage Earwax Buildup

Having recently partnered with Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, SafKan Health is thrilled to provide its innovative ear cleaning service to patients at participating locations

Having recently announced their partnership, SafKan Health is excited to provide Beltone's nationwide network with the opportunity to offer patients an innovative ear cleaning service to manage excessive earwax.

According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology, excessive earwax is present in over 35 million Americans including 1 in 10 children, 1 in 20 adults, and more than one-third of the senior population. Excessive or impacted earwax is very common and can cause hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, pain, and coughing. To address the need for a safer and more effective solution to treating impacted earwax, SafKan Health developed the first automated and FDA cleared ear cleaning device called OtoSet®.

How OtoSet® Works

In a quick cleaning cycle, liquid flow is directed from solution containers through disposable ear tips and towards the walls of the ear canals to break down earwax. Continuous micro-suction draws the earwax and liquid back through the ear tips and into disposable waste containers for an easy, safe, effective, and mess-free procedure. To view a brief demo, click here.

Benefits include:

Better hearing. Earwax is one of the most common reasons for hearing aid frustration and earwax tends to become harder and less mobile as you get older which can create hearing loss and prevent a full exam of the ear.

Clinically proven. OtoSet® is the first FDA cleared ear cleaning device to remove mild to severe earwax impactions quickly and safely.

Automation. OtoSet® combines and controls the two most popular methods of earwax removal, irrigation and mico-suction.

Greater access. Allows providers to reduce referrals to otolaryngologists, creating further trust with patients and better service.

"Excessive earwax is one of the main causes of damage to hearing aids. Access to care for earwax management can be difficult when so many patients have to be referred out to specialists. OtoSet enables more patients to be treated at the initial point of care," said Sahil Diwan, SafKan Health's Co-Founder & CEO. "We're excited to partner with Beltone and work together to provide patients with the best hearing care."

"We're happy to be able to expand Beltone's ear cleaning services to patients through our partnership with OtoSet by SafKan Health as another solution to treating excessive earwax," said Mike Halloran, President of Beltone. "We look forward to continuing to provide patients with the highest standard of care through innovative service offerings such as this in addition to the amazing benefits Beltone hearing aids provide."

About SafKan Health

SafKan Health is a medical device startup based in Seattle, WA. According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology, excessive or impacted earwax is present in 1 in 10 children, 1 in 20 adults, and more than one-third of the senior population. The company's first product, OtoSet®, is the first automated and FDA cleared ear cleaning device for the 35 million Americans affected earwax buildup. In 2021, OtoSet® was recognized as a winner of the Hearing Technology Innovator Award™. Learn how healthcare providers are reducing referrals and treating more patients at OtoSet.com.

About Beltone

Beltone is the nation's leading hearing care retailer and has remained the most trusted hearing care provider for over 80 years as we are committed to providing more than just hearing aids, but also a partner for our patients every step of the way. With over 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies and extensive training and continuing education for our hearing care professionals to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

