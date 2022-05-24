Pacific Structures names Brandon Tirri CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build Group is thrilled to share that Pacific Structures, a Build Group enterprise that operates several subcontracting entities across the West Coast, has named Brandon Tirri CEO. As the CEO, Tirri will direct and oversee all of the Pacific Structures entities.

Pacific Structures subsidiaries include Pacific Structures (structural concrete), Level 5 (drywall, plaster, insulation, fireproofing), OM3 (flooring, carpentry), and GLAS (exterior building envelope). Combined, these entities generate over $400 million in revenue on an annual basis as subcontracting entities for outside clients and Build Group projects.

For the past six years, Tirri has served as the president of Level 5. Under his leadership, Level 5 has earned a national reputation as one of the top drywall, insulation, and fireproofing subcontractors in the industry.

In his new position, Tirri will assume responsibility for day-to-day leadership functions, with a focus on growing and developing best-in-class sub-contracting companies. He will work in partnership with the Board of Directors and other key stakeholders, internally and externally, to drive the businesses forward, support employee career advancement, and continue operating as a trade partner with a diverse client base across the various regions in which the business operates.

Longtime Build Group and Pacific Structures CEO Ross Edwards notes, "Brandon is one of the hardest working people I know. His passion for craftsmanship and devotion to the company, his colleagues, and his work is second to none, and we have complete confidence that he will guide Pacific Structures in the right direction."

Tirri shares, "I could not be more thrilled or honored to take on this new responsibility, and I relish the opportunity to lead and work together with the many talented members of the Pacific Structures team."

The Pacific Structures Board of Directors is led by co-founders Scott Brauninger, Ross Edwards, and Eric Horn, and new members Ron Marano and Ron Yen. The Build Group and Pacific Structures teams look forward to continuing their missions, standards of excellence, and expanding their scope of services and reach into new markets.

About Pacific Structures: Formed in 2008, Pacific Structures ("PSI") is one of the leading concrete contractors in California. The principals, management, and field operations staff possess hands-on, know-how, gained through more than three decades of designing and building some of California's most complex concrete structures. This expertise means that the company leaders have what it takes to engage our clients' team and to push to optimize the structure for cost, quality, and schedule. PSI was recognized by ACI in 2021 for three structures – Shoreline Gateway in Long Beach and 415 Natoma and 1629 Market in San Francisco. For 10 years in a row, PSI has been awarded CEA's "Excellence in Safety." Excellence. Planned and Delivered.

