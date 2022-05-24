Taraji P. Henson Revealed as First New Star Voice Talent for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™

Highly Anticipated Sequel Set to Hit Theatres Worldwide October 2023 With Additional Cast Announcements to Follow

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Following the massive global success of PAW Patrol: The Movie™, Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies today revealed the first new star voice talent being added to the cast of the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™. Preschoolers' favorite team of pups will return to the big screen with Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor Taraji P. Henson ("Minions: Rise of the Gru", "Hidden Figures", "Empire") lending her voice to the film, slated for exclusive theatrical release on October 13, 2023. The studio is currently working with returning voice talent from the first film and additional new cast members, all of which will be announced shortly. Henson is currently repped by M88, CAA, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Cole and the Lede Company.

"I am so excited to be a part of the next PAW Patrol theatrical adventure," said Henson. "While I don't want to give too much away, my character in the film throws the pups some new challenges that they must unite to overcome. I think the film has a powerful message for kids that no matter how small they might be, they can still make a difference in their community."

Last year, pup domination ensued when the preschool powerhouse franchise's first feature film premiered in theatres in August 2021, opening in the number one spot in more than 25 countries and amassing over $150 million worldwide at the box office. With a simultaneous day and date release on Paramount+ in the US, the film broke records quickly becoming the number one most streamed movie on the platform, holding steady today where it is watched an average of 3+ times.

The follow-up feature will see veteran animation director Cal Brunker ("PAW Patrol: The Movie", "Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature") return to direct the film while also reuniting with writing partner, Bob Barlen ("PAW Patrol: The Movie", "Bigfoot Family"), who will take on the role of associate producer. Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President, with Laura Clunie, Spin Master's Senior Vice President Development, Current Series and Feature Film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master's Senior Vice President, Entertainment Production & Operations, will produce the film. Ronnen Harary, Spin Master's Co-Founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master's Executive Vice President, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Synopsis

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

