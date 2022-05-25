Ally Financial to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) President of Consumer and Commercial Banking, Di Morais, will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

