Newly-Crowned Bundesliga and Premier League Champions FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City Prepare for Historic Preseason Match July 23 at Lambeau Field

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMN Sports, an international sports and entertainment company, announced that tickets for its highly-anticipated showdown between newly-crowned German Bundesliga and English Premier League champions FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, set for Saturday, July 23 at Lambeau Field (6:00 pm CT) in Green Bay, WI, are 85% sold out. Fans from across the country and abroad are expected to gather at one of the world's most iconic sports stadiums — home of four-time NFL Super Bowl Champion Green Bay Packers. Lambeau Field has a capacity of 81,041.

A limited amount of tickets are still available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

Manchester City (29-6-3, 93 points) cemented its place within the English Premier League elite Sunday by capturing its fourth title in just five years, rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 in the closing moments of the final match of the 2021/22 Premier League season at the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, FC Bayern Munich (24-5-5, 77 points) captured its record-breaking 10th consecutive Bundesliga title earlier this season and prepares to face Man City for the second time in North America.

The teams had met previously in the US for an International Champions Cup match on July 28, 2018, as Man City downed FC Bayern Munich 3-2 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Founded in 1900, FC Bayern Munich is the most successful club in Bundesliga history with 32 national titles and six Champions League titles. The club captured its record-breaking 10th consecutive league title in 2021/22 and is considered one of the world's most successful sports organizations on and off the field. In April 2014, FCB opened its first international office in the U.S. to engage with the millions of fans living in the Americas. Following the success of the first international venture, the club opened an office in Shanghai in March 2017 and Bangkok April 2022.

Manchester City, originally founded as St. Mark's West Gorton in 1880, later assuming its current name in 1894, has secured a European Cup Winners' Cup, eight League Championship titles, including six Premier League titles in the last seven years (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022) and six FA Cups. It is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group. Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003.

