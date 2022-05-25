PA Cyber Recognized for Creative Excellence

The school's marketing team was recognized internationally for its video production.

MIDLAND, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creativity is reaping rewards across the nation for the PA Cyber marketing team.

PA Cyber was recognized with 5 Award of Excellence awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts in the 28th annual Communicator Awards. (PRNewswire)

This month, the school's marketing team received international recognition in two awards programs for creative excellence in its video work. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) awarded PA Cyber five of its highest honors in the 28th annual Communicator Awards, while the 43rd annual Telly Awards recognized the school with two Silver Tellys and three Bronze Tellys.

With more than 4,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive award programs for marketing and communications professionals. The annual competition honors the best digital, video, podcast, marketing, mobile and print work the industry has to offer. Other winners to receive this honor include Forbes, The Walt Disney Company Europe & Africa and Mattel.

This year, PA Cyber was recognized for two commercials, a documentary and a staff holiday video:

More than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents were received in the Telly Awards, the premier award honoring video and television across all screens.

This year, PA Cyber was recognized for a commercial and a documentary:

"For a school marketing team to win such distinctions, it is truly an honor," said Scot Rutledge, director of marketing and communications for PA Cyber. "We strive to create communication that relates to our students while also educating the public on the importance of school choice. We are humbled and honored to receive accolades from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts [AIVA] and the Telly Awards."

The Communicator Awards are judged by the AIVA, an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Please visit communicatorawards.com to view the full winners list.

The Telly Awards are judged by an industry body of more than 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies and major television networks. To view a full winners list, visit www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber) is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instruction methods, and choices of curricula connect Pennsylvania students and their families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content that is aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment by any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

