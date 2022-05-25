Rael Raises $35M in Series B Funding, The Largest Investment in The Feminine Care Category to Date

Korean-American feminine care brand Rael secures milestone investment led by Colopl Next and Signite Partners, targeting continued product innovation and global expansion

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rael, the holistic personal care brand focused on clean period care, intimate care, and skincare, today announced the close of a $35 million Series B investment. This investment represents the largest amount raised in the US feminine care category to date and brings Rael's total funding to $59 million since the company was founded in 2017. The round was led by Colopl Next, the venture capital arm of Colopl, and Signite Partners, the corporate venture capital firm of Shinsegae Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Korea. The funding was also joined by Aarden Partners, ST Capital, and existing investors including Mirae Asset and Unilever Ventures.

A holistic view of Rael products (PRNewswire)

Founded by three Korean-American women, including CEO Yanghee Paik, Rael first launched in the U.S. and expanded to South Korea, where the organic category represents over 30 percent of the total feminine care market in comparison to less than 10 percent in the United States. The latest investment is indicative of Rael's ongoing success as the company continues its rapid expansion, becoming a top-selling brand in the US and Korea and expanding to 12 other international countries.

"We've been very impressed by Rael's growth trajectory and strong customer loyalty and believe they're poised for exceptional growth as an innovator and disruptor in the wellness space," said Jeffery Lim, Managing Partner at Signite Partners. "We are excited to support Rael as it continues to scale its business and make holistic women's wellness a seamless and approachable experience for all women around the world."

With this investment, Rael plans to continue its product innovation led by its development team based in South Korea, expand its 360-degree approach to women's wellness, accelerate growth at retail by expanding partnerships and investing in brand and trade marketing, and advancing its global expansion. Rael is also expanding its executive leadership team, announcing industry veteran Lauren Consiglio as President, who was formerly a senior marketing executive at Unilever and L'Oreal. Consiglio brings over 20 years of CPG experience and will be responsible for strengthening Rael's unique positioning as a holistic wellness brand for women and growing its retail and DTC business in the US.

"We started Rael with a mission to improve women's wellness by leveraging novel technology from Korea, bringing organic, high-performing, comfortable products to the marketplace. Now, five years later, the company has evolved greatly, but our commitment to bringing women cleaner and more effective personal care solutions throughout their hormonal cycle has stayed the same," said Yanghee Paik, CEO and co-founder of Rael. "We're excited that with this new capital and strategic investors, we'll be able to continue pushing the envelope in terms of product innovation to truly become a holistic wellness brand. We're also looking to amplify our marketing to reach more customers and support our retail expansion while maintaining our leadership on Amazon. Ultimately, we want to become a global household brand and believe our new investors will be very helpful in accelerating our global expansion, especially in Asia."

Rael is working to cultivate a world where everyone can access safe and natural period care and is raising the standard of holistic personal care and wellness by developing clean, effective products.

About Rael

Rael is made by women for all people who bleed. Founded by three Korean American women in Los Angeles, including CEO Yanghee Paik in 2017, Rael empowers women to make healthier choices for their bodies through its safe and high-performance personal care products accessible to women around the world. Thoughtfully designed with natural and sustainable materials, Rael's products are manufactured with cutting-edge South Korean manufacturing technology to deliver the latest innovations in feminine and skin care, providing a 360° holistic solution for the modern woman. Rael products can be found at getrael.com, as well as major retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens. Rael is backed by Unilever Ventures, BAM Ventures, PGVC, Softbank Ventures Asia, and Atinum Partners among others.

www.getrael.com

#getrael

@get_rael

Rael (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rael