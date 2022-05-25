Realogy to Participate in the KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference

MADISON, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Simonelli will participate in the KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

'Navigating the Current Housing Market: Perspectives from Realogy' discussion, featuring Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider, is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. EST. The remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available at www.realogy.com under "Investors." The webcast will be archived on the site for 90 days.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S. and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Investor Contacts: Media Contacts: Alicia Swift Trey Sarten (973) 407-4669 (973) 407-2162 alicia.swift@realogy.com trey.sarten@realogy.com Danielle Kloeblen Kyle Kirkpatrick (973) 407-2148 (973) 407-5236 danielle.kloeblen@realogy.com kyle.kirkpatrick@realogy.com





