SOCMA Sparking Business Growth for Specialties

Latest edition of Specialty Insights Showcases 2022 Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show

ARLINGTON, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today unveiled its May 2022 edition of Specialty Insights, showcasing the industry's first in-person event of the year, the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, and reinforcing the unparalleled value the event provides this unique sector.

"The specialty chemical community thrives on relationships, whether creating new connections, or building upon existing ones," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "The latest issue of Specialty Insights tells the story of the 'chemistry' ignited when potential partners meet for the first time, a company presents unique capabilities your next project requires, or when hearing a conference panelist share their experience navigating a relatable issue you've been facing. We are proud to deliver this edition of Specialty insights, capturing the unity of this sector through the connections, information sharing and business that happens at the SOCMA Show."

Articles in the May edition mirror topics discussed during educational programming and general sessions at the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, shining a spotlight on top-of-mind issues both inside and outside the fence lines of companies across the industry.

A sampling of key topics in the publication include:

Supply chain resiliency and navigating challenges across a global landscape

Redefining sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives

Toll manufacturing trends and a shifting emphasis to Just-in-Case inventories

How an active M&A market highlights buyer selectivity and seller preparation

SOCMA also offers a snapshot of current industry trends and the latest updates on programs and services the association offers to address them.

You can download a copy of the May 2022 edition here: www.socma.org/specialty-insights/specialty-insights-6th-edition/

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information about this innovative association, visit www.socma.org.

