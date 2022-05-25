UltraSense Systems Develops Touch Solution for Door & Canopy Entry/Closure System in Asahi Kasei's Next Generation Concept Car "AKXY2™"

Solution demonstrates trend in cars moving from mechanical handles to seamless touch user interfaces for car entry

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touch HMI sensor and solution leader, UltraSense Systems and diversified Japanese multinational company, Asahi Kasei announced a collaboration for the development of a door & canopy entry/closure system for Asahi Kasei's Demo Car called the AKXY 2 which will debut at Japan's Automotive Engineering Exposition in Yokohama, Japan from May 25-27, 2022.

Asahi Kasei's AKXY2™ Demo Car is a futuristic look into future mobility based on the evolving needs of our society. True to Asahi Kasei's 100 years of innovation in the material industry, their concept car includes creative new technologies that will add value to OEMs and end car users. These innovations include those from strategic portfolio companies including UltraSense Systems with promising technologies that are actively being adopted by car makers.

The UltraSense Systems entry/closure system is a touch module consisting of its novel multi-mode ultrasound and Z-Force TouchPoint Z sensor along with proprietary algorithms to trigger the opening and closing of the door and canopy lift system. The module is contained in an enclosure with a touch surface of 2mm of aluminum. Both ultrasound and force sensing are used to detect a finger press even with a glove, moisture or surface contaminant. Six access modules are placed around the AKXY2 to for easy entry or opening of the door and/or canopy to view the many Asahi Kasei interior innovations.

"We are excited about the adoption and showcasing of our touch solution for the entry/closure system by Asahi Kasei in their latest Demo Car," said Daniel Goehl, Chief Business Officer of UltraSense Systems, "the future of car entry and interior user interfaces are seamless touch interactions. We are well positioned with our multi-mode sensors and proprietary software to provide a scalable solution for the multitude of automotive use cases."

"We are amidst both a changing society and a revolution of the automotive industry, and the needs of end car users are changing. 'The senses' is a major theme of AKXY2 and I think those who have a chance to experience the vehicle at trade shows will realize how the look of its futuristic design, the touch of the textiles, and the sound-proof atmosphere of the cabin meet these evolving needs," said Masahiro "Masa" Morizumi, Manager of New Business Development, Mobility and Industrial SBU. "The collaboration with UltraSense Systems demonstrates how Asahi Kasei is taking action to incorporate the latest technologies in products today, along with how we support our investment portfolio companies."

AKXY2 can be experienced at trade shows around the world in 2022

Detroit Auto Show: September 2022

K: October 2022, Düsseldorf, Germany

CES 2023: January, Las Vegas

Learn more at the AKXY 2 website.

https://asahi-kasei-mobility.com/en/akxy2/

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 44,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Materials sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

About UltraSense Systems Inc.

UltraSense Systems is the leader in Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions providing a suite of sensors, subsystem modules, full products and software focused on pioneering Smart Surfaces with rapid product integration capabilities. The Company's core competency in delivering multi-sensory silicon and modules integrate functions that include touch, haptic and lighting with extensive software algorithms and Machine Learning for a comprehensive user experience. The core silicon supplies sensor fusion capabilities through novel multi-physics detection and feedback for hard and soft surfaces, including metals, glass, plastics, wood, and leather for indoor and outdoor use cases. A global company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Taiwan, China, Korea, Japan, and Europe, the company has raised $38M from investors including Robert Bosch Ventures, Artiman Ventures, Abies Ventures, Sony Innovation, Sparx Group and Asahi Kasei.

