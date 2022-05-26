Athletic Republic Announces National Franchise Expansion as the Demand for Science-Backed Training Continues to Grow

Revolutionizing the Fitness Industry, Athletic Republic Unlocks the Potential of Any Athlete

PARK CITY, Utah, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic, the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training backed by data and science, has announced their plans of national expansion through franchising. Revolutionizing how we approach fitness, Athletic Republic trains the metabolic, neurologic, and muscular systems in order for athletes both to maximize their abilities and achieve their sport performance goals.

Offering state-of-the-art training that unlocks the potential of any athlete, Athletic Republic has made its presence known across the country. With over 80 locations nationwide, the brand's use of science-based protocols and specialized equipment have helped nearly two million athletes of all ages achieve their goals by improving their speed, power, agility, strength, and stability. Including locations opening in Naples, Florida and Knoxville, Tennessee opening this month, the emerging franchise is looking to surpass 100 locations by the end of 2022.

Athletic Republic is actively seeking franchise partners as they continue their growth throughout the United States. Each prospective franchisee should have an entrepreneurial spirit, strong operational skills, and a passion for providing great services and unmatched customer service to their community. The Athletic Republic team offers the necessary resources to operate successfully through teamwork and strong leadership, while creating a first-class experience for its customers.

"Our technologically advanced equipment allows for us to tangibly show the improvement our training offers our athletes," said Charlie Graves, CEO of Athletic Republic. "Training without guidance is a guessing game, and it is our mission to provide our athletes insights on both their efficiencies and deficiencies alike to improve their overall performance. Whether you are an athlete looking for a competitive advantage, or simply trying to enhance your well-being, Athletic Republic can provide important adjustments to form and mechanics to reach those goals."

Athletic Republic conducts functionality testing through their AR Vision running analysis video technology on their famous AR High-Speed Running Treadmill, Plyo Press Power Quotient (3PQ), and full-body assessments to identify each athlete's strengths and weaknesses to pinpoint where the emphasis of their training should focus on. Utilizing their revolutionary Athlete Information Management System, or AIMS, Athletic Republic can monitor and quantify improvements achieved by the athletes, and show how they compare against the average produced by athletes throughout the network.

Founded by the late John Frappier in 1990, the innovative sports training concept was derived from practices used by the Soviet Union to expand the threshold of athletic performance. After being introduced to a multitude of physiological and training principles used by the Soviets in 1986 for the United States National Team during the Goodwill Games, John was inspired to bring these innovative ways to America. The Athletic Republic founder formed a team of sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers to implement these practices in the U.S. Today, Athletic Republic carries on the Frappier legacy by continuing to offer state-of-the-art training that unlocks the potential of any athlete, helping them perform at their best.

"While catering to all athletes, we strive to make a positive impact in the youth sports market," added Graves. "As specialization only becomes more common and the youth sport landscape grows more competitive, providing young athletes with advantages in their preparation and training to set them up for future opportunities and success is a huge emphasis for us."

Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for an Athletic Republic training center ranges between $268,000 to $575,000. For more information about Athletic Republic's franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.athleticrepublic.com/franchise.

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the nation's leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and more than one million athletes in the program. It is the top tier place for data-backed training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, agility and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

