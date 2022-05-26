Dash Hudson Joins the TikTok Marketing Partners Program

Dash Hudson's TikTok Solution Empowers Brands to Win in the New Era of Digital Entertainment

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dash Hudson is pleased to announce that TikTok has named the globally-leading social marketing software solution a founding partner of its Content Marketing specialty, enabling the development of three groundbreaking proprietary tools that are vital for brands to master their TikTok strategy and win on the platform.

Dash Hudson's Social Entertainment Solution (CNW Group/Dash Hudson) (PRNewswire)

"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners into the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them to regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities."

There has been a significant shift in how audiences expect to connect with brands online, pivoting away from the traditional model of social media and into the world of digital entertainment.

Dash Hudson's Co-founder and CEO, Thomas Rankin, describes digital entertainment as "the product of the collision of technology and culture". In this new dimension, reach is no longer capped by the size of one's network and is propelled by the strength of the content that's shared. This paradigm grants marketers permission to get back to what they do best: being creative – and Dash Hudson is the only solution in market to bridge creativity and data.

"TikTok is entertainment. It has fundamentally transformed how digital marketers engage consumers and is top-of-mind for the CEOs and CMOs we work with. Dash Hudson's sophisticated insights give brands the confidence to continue to increase their investment in short-form video," says Thomas Rankin, Co-founder and CEO, Dash Hudson. "TikTok is an opportunity for brands to get back to their best, be playful and build new communities. We are thrilled to be working alongside the team at TikTok to help top brands and retailers create videos that entertain and bring joy to consumers around the world."

Designed specifically to unlock the magic of the entertainment platform, Dash Hudson has leveraged TikTok's API to launch Insights, Video Publishing and Community Management features that deliver the solutions marketers need to drive performance. Beyond the API, Dash Hudson is also announcing the launch of three revolutionary and proprietary tools for brands to further deepen engagement and discoverability: Entertainment Score, Trending Video Notifications and Trending Sounds.

Entertainment Score

Dash Hudson's exclusive Entertainment Score allows brands to measure how well their TikTok video is entertaining their audience, enabling them to double down on what's working so they can drive the most value for their business.

Trending Video Notifications

Exclusive to Dash Hudson, Trending Video Notifications will enable brands to develop a deep understanding of which TikToks are gaining momentum so they can quickly take action on high-performing content across owned and paid.

Trending Sounds

A game-changing feature that curates the most popular and up-and-coming sound trends on TikTok, Dash Hudson's Trending Sounds empowers brands to get ahead of their competition by sourcing the most relevant and opportunity-packed moments to flex their creativity. In this feature, brands are also provided instant context on how a particular sound is being used by other creators, equipping them with the intelligence required to act quickly.

With the industry's notable shift to video-first feeds and society's increasing preference for short-form, mobile-first video, brands have a rare opportunity to re-think their marketing efforts. Today's announcement of Dash Hudson's partnership with TikTok has enabled the social marketing software leader to build innovation to support the world's largest brands in their transition to entertainment-first content creation.

To learn more about how the globally-leading social marketing software is ushering the world's most important brands into the era of digital entertainment, please click here .

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson was founded in 2015 with the mission to empower brands to deepen engagement through photos and videos. Today, the global leader in social marketing software helps companies like Condé Nast, Apple and Unilever unlock their creative superpowers and elevate their strategies at the speed of social. Dash Hudson takes it to the next level by predicting the performance of photos and videos, analyzing trends and accelerating brand growth across social media, entertainment and e-commerce marketing channels.

To learn more about Dash Hudson, please click here.

About the Marketing Partners Program

The TikTok Marketing Partners Program is a community of carefully selected and innovative 3rd party technology and service companies that enable marketers to get started, grow their strategy, and find repeatable success. TikTok badges Partners who have a diverse range of industry expertise and a proven track record of success on TikTok in Creative, Measurement, Campaign Management, Effects, Sound and Commerce categories.

To learn more about the TikTok Marketing Partners Program, click here .

Dash Hudson Social Marketing Software (CNW Group/Dash Hudson) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dash Hudson